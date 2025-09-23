 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20096920 Edited 23 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Healing (Cavalier) and Rage (Muncher) are now auto-cast abilities - Units vs Farmhouses pathfinding issue fixed

- Various visual improvements

- Minor balance changes (e.g. Pillage is trained not at barracks, but casltle/fortress)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3338951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link