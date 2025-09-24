 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20096898 Edited 24 September 2025 – 09:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where reattuning an accessory's main stat without reattuning the empowerment target would charge twice the stated value
  • Xp givem from abilities and RP given from the garden are now formatted.
  • Adjusted the size of UI elements to keep text from overflowing: XP bars, divine shield bar, companion XP bars.
  • Fixed issues where integer overflow was happening for the Higher Plane rebirth requirement and Quintessence purchases.

