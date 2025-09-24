- Fixed an issue where reattuning an accessory's main stat without reattuning the empowerment target would charge twice the stated value
- Xp givem from abilities and RP given from the garden are now formatted.
- Adjusted the size of UI elements to keep text from overflowing: XP bars, divine shield bar, companion XP bars.
- Fixed issues where integer overflow was happening for the Higher Plane rebirth requirement and Quintessence purchases.
Small Fix Patch
