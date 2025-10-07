October 7 Update

The nightmare returns. Back from the grave and more gruesome than ever, Survive the Undead claws its way back into Halo Infinite. First introduced last Haloween, the Forge Falcons’ labor of love made the jump from Combat Workshop to playlist just in time for the spooktacular season. And now, it’s back with a new map!

Strategic Survival

At its core, Survive the Undead is an Infection-based Firefight survival mode where you, the player, are trying to avoid dying. However, unlike the “regular” Infection modes you may be thinking of where everyone is looking out for themselves, you are in a team of 4 trying to survive the onslaught of infected enemies. Think of it as a horde mode. You can learn the finer points and read more about how this playlist came to be down below.

The return of the playlist, as part of the Operation: Haloween II offering, comes with everything you know and love from before and adds one brand new map:

Station of the Lost

Abandon all hope, all ye who enter this abandoned station. Remember, there's safety in numbers so stick together.

Survive the Undead is the first Community created playlist to go from Combat Workshop to Playlist and it’s just in time for Haloween!



You can read a bit more about the Forge Falcons and how Survive the Undead came to life over here.





Objective: Survive



By now, we all know what Infection is. You vs the horde that’s trying to infect you so you become one of them. Usually round based, the game ends once all Spartans are infected or until there’s a lone survivor able to fend off the constant attacks.



Survive the Undead puts a slight twist on the typical Infection and makes it a more linear experience. And, as the name implies, the idea is to beat the waves of infected and simply survive as long as you can. The rounds start off simple and get progressively more difficult, with points awarded for each round cleared and each kill. Spend your earned points wisely…or go ham on the mystery box (my personal favorite – who doesn’t love surprises?) and then regroup and get ready for the next round!





Survival Handbook



Looking for some pointers? Straight from the Forge Falcons comes this guide to ensure you have the best chance possible to survive the undead.





Perks



The three perks are Health, Damage, and Speed. There are 4 tiers per perk and each tier costs 600 points. All perks reset upon death and must be repurchased.





Health Perk

Tier 1 : 25% Health Increase



Tier 2 : 10% Health Increase



Tier 3 : 5% Health Increase



Tier 4: Vampirism

Speed Perk

Tier 1 : 100% Reload Speed Increase + 10% Movement Speed



Tier 2 : 50% Melee Recovery + 10% Movement Speed



Tier 3 : 10% Movement Speed + 10% Slide Speed



Tier 4: 10% Movement Speed + 10% Sprint Speed

Damage Perk

Tier 1 : 100% Damage Increase



Tier 2 : 100% Damage Increase



Tier 3 : 100% Damage Increase + 100% Melee Impulse



Tier 4: 100% Damage Increase + 50% Melee Damage

Bonus Drops



There are four bonus drops that have a chance to appear when killing enemies: Boom, Spray & Pray, Mounted & Loaded, and Score Attack. These drops are announced by voice lines matching their names.





Boom



Effect : Instantly kills all AI, granting each player 400 points. Benefits from Score Attack.





Strategy: Use when in dire need.

Spray & Pray



Effect : Removes shields from all enemies, making them one-shot kills for 30 seconds.



Strategy: Ideal against bosses.



Mounted & Loaded

Effect : Refills ammo for all players.



Strategy: Use when team ammo is critically low.

[Score Attack

Effect : Doubles points from kills for 30 seconds; effects stack. Also, keep in mind that this drop affects the points granted from the Boom drop.



Strategy: Collect immediately for maximum benefit.

Player Buy Back



The Player Buy Back (650 points) is located in the spawn room and revives fallen allies, granting the activating player an overshield. It only works if allies are down.





Ammunition Wall Buy



The Ammunition Wall Buy (350 points) is in the spawn room on all maps, it has the ‘ammunition’ nav marker and refills the activator’s ammo. It can be used even with full ammo, so check before buying.





Point Sharing Wall Buy



The Point Sharing Wall Buy is located in the 2nd territory on all maps, it has the ‘points’ nav marker and allows players to share points. It costs 2,000 points to use and it will split the 2,000 points between all players in the game. For example: A team of 2 players receives 1,000 points each. A team of4 players receive 500 each.





Random Weapon Box



The Random Weapon Box is located in either the 2nd territory or 3rd territory depending on the map, it is the red banished looking box. It costs 300 points and will grant players a random weapon.





Weapon Upgrade Machine



The Weapon Upgrade Machine has received an overhaul since the combat workshop, it will now take the weapon you have and upgrade that weapon with other combinations. It costs 1,000 points and can be found in the spawn room on all maps. It will also have the ‘Upgrade’ nav marker.





Weapon & Equipment Wall Buys



Wall buys offer weapons or equipment at displayed prices. Ammo can be refilled via the ammunition wall buy, the Mounted & Loaded drop, or by rebuying the weapon.





In the Combat Workshop, there was only one map available to you. Now that the playlist has hit the big time, there are multiple options in the playlist:



Installation of the Dead



Night of the Undead



Countdown of the Dead

Squad up, watch each other’s backs, and maybe you’ll survive the undead.

