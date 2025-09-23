- Fixed Deep Frost+ only giving one extra stack instead of two

- Foes with 0HP can no longer get healed by 'Healing Factor' curse

- Death effects now trigger before Klabautermann uses his Jump Attacks, so he cannot be hit by them anymore.

- Foes with 0HP will no longer act during their turn

- Lightning can no longer affect friendly characters

- Lightning can no longer re-afflict disks while still resolving lightning strikes

- Heavy Purse: increased needed gold amount from 10 to 15 to bring it in line with other trinket damage bonuses

- Resolved a rare bug where the pause menu could no longer be opened until game restart

- Fixed a rare bug where the run finish screen would not open and the game would hang on a black screen forever