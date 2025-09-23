 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20096868 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed Deep Frost+ only giving one extra stack instead of two
- Foes with 0HP can no longer get healed by 'Healing Factor' curse
- Death effects now trigger before Klabautermann uses his Jump Attacks, so he cannot be hit by them anymore.
- Foes with 0HP will no longer act during their turn
- Lightning can no longer affect friendly characters
- Lightning can no longer re-afflict disks while still resolving lightning strikes
- Heavy Purse: increased needed gold amount from 10 to 15 to bring it in line with other trinket damage bonuses
- Resolved a rare bug where the pause menu could no longer be opened until game restart
- Fixed a rare bug where the run finish screen would not open and the game would hang on a black screen forever

Changed files in this update

