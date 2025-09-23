 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20096829 Edited 23 September 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.9.0 Hotfix 1

- Fixed Contract summary text overflowing incorrectly when you have pro/plus and more 2+ digits in tiers

- Fixed aviator glasses tint

- Fixed spectators not showing up in online matches

- Fixed ping checker showing -1 ping and recommending those regions for some players

- Clarified that people meeting the contribution threshold will be added to the Showdown leaderboard when it's empty

You can restart Steam to get the update right away.

I'm still looking into the chat related stutter and a memory leak that causes crashes for some players.

GLHF,

Oddshot Games

