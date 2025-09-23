We've just released our September update! As always, we’ll continue to keep you all in the loop of what future updates will be like, but for now, here's our patch notes for today's update.

Gameplay Updates

When joining a mid cycle game the new player will connect with some bright blood, a blade and a rail at the appropriate level relative to the host players world tier

Players are only able to join in progress games when the host is in the hub, not out in the Overgrowth

Whomever joins the in progress cycle will have to reset their own cycle before entering their friends lobby

If you're mid-cycle, friends can join your lobby without you having to reset your current cycle

Breakers can now join their friends who are mid-cycle!

New Mods

Blade range and strike damage increases with every consecutive hit

Increase Amp damage by 15% for 3 seconds after using a Blade Special

All allies (both summons and other players) receive a 3% damage buff

Fire rate is faster for 5 seconds after player reloads their weapon

Enemies that take explosion damage will cause another explosion dealing additional blast damage

Flashsteps cause an explosion on impact dealing 50% strike damage to surrounding enemies

Flashstep strike adds 20% strike damage to next melee attack and resets on damage taken

Polish Items, Updates and Improvements

Fixed up the gold bat slow projectile to initialize the damage area correctly on detonate

Boss Arena doors now lower more quickly upon successful defeat of a Crown. Players can now jump over the pink barrier when it’s low enough and the timer does not start counting down until the door is fully open

Disabled Explosive Barrels bounty because explosive barrels don't spawn in all biomes

Added option to disable target magnetism. With this toggled Off attacks and Flash Steps should go where the camera is aimed instead of to the nearest target

Added option to adjust camera following behavior during combat. Will aggressively correct during attacks or not correct at all based on settings

Obelisks and Upgrade Machines can now be found inside POI’s rather than out in the Overgrowth

White capsules and material chests now have an “opened state” for better readability

Updated art on the Skylabs to better reflect their origins

Made improvements to some terrains that had long stretches of cliff sides with no way to scale them

Added new SFX for teleporting to and from Skylabs

Added new SFX for player gaining and losing armor

Polished Adept’s death animation, previously it looked too similar to his stun animation

The Machinist vendor now has more idle fidgets

Removed their dodge state behavior and re-balanced them

Removed Grey Dirks from the final extraction sequence entirely

Added a default single zaliska shot at close range so there is an alternative to the diamond shot at close range

Added an icon next to the host players name to better identify who’s the session host

All players can now cancel the “Ready Up” regardless of who initiated it

Added an icon for the Armor Obelisk buff

Caves can now be discovered & show up on the map after approaching the entrance

Sycom’s now teleport out with the player instead of staying behind

Made the Dormant Hilt blade special recharge UI more obvious for better readability

Fixed more foliage popping in the hub

Fixed issue with the World Tier 20 progress bar not filling all the way

Fixed some collision issues with foliage in certain Arid Wastes wrecked vehicle POI’s

Fixed misplaced negative water volumes in some caves

Fixed issue with interact VFX being placed on items that are not interactable

Fixed issue where formatting tags would display in Glitch Bar strings when viewed by Clients during a run

Fixed an issue where grass could intersect with the crystal ground hazards

Fixed an issue where an in a certain instances, the starting bunker would be lacking a loot corpse

Fixed an issue where the Glitch Bar menu on Steam Deck was formatted incorrectly in the mission menu at the telepad

Fixed issue with a loot corpse pushed underground on a Shattered Fortress broken fortress piece POI

Fixed issue with a missing jump pad in the Shattered Fortress Fallen Tree POI which prevented players from reaching the top level

Fixed a bug where the Explosive Hilt Holobyte didn't inflict any damage to enemies

Fixed issue where the Soup Vender, Mylus, was off center in the Affinity menu

Fixed an issue where if a host or single player user activates the Sky Lab teleporter, instead of going to the Sky Lab the user is brought back to the hub. Which was then followed by a black screen

Fixed an issue where in some instances Map Revealers were decking into crystal structures

Fixed an issue where in some instances Shrines would be pushed down into the ground

Fixed issues with cave entrances being misaligned with the terrain

Fixed an issue where the Crystal Leaper attack failed to produce any crystals on POI surfaces

Fixed an issue with the Wolf Mother’s flame attack not applying lasting damage to players

Fixed various issues with POI’s and environmental assets decking into each other

Fixed an issue with a placeholder cube being present in some caves

Fixed an issue where sometimes the starting bunker elevator shaft could be tilted inside the terrain

Fixed a bug where the Perfect Cleave Affix wasn't working with the Zero Edge Blade

Fixed an issue where the cave darkening volume extended onto beach and other terrain outside the cave

Fixed an issue with the Elite Slime’s elemental attacks not hurting players

Fixed an issue where the White Dirk Explosions weren’t dealing damage

Fixed various issues with crevices forming in certain terrains creating holes the player could get trapped in

Fixed issue with snow banks popping in the Twins Boss arena

Fixed an issue where the Shattered Fortress Titan Weapon POI had a ramp where prisms would clip into the POI geo and get stuck

Fixed an issue with the Ruined Outskirts Subway Entrance POI where certain areas lacked player collision

Fixed a collision trap in the Ruined Outskirts Overgrown Building POI

Fixed an issue where mines would stay stationary in the air when thrown at The Maw as she’s lifting her head

Fixed an issue where splash VFX weren’t triggering in caves and some POI’s

Fixed an issue where sometimes Narrative Monoliths could intersect with trees

Made improvements to alleviate bugs where sometimes things could be decked or placed under terrain or POI’s

Fixed an issue where in some instances the starting bunker had water in the elevator

Fixed an issue where sometimes the countdown wouldn’t reset to 5 seconds once the players leave the Boss Arena. Also fixed boss room timer starting at 00 then going to 59

Fixed an issue with some skylabs having invisible collision present

Fixed an issue with missing collision on rocks in the Ruined Outskirts Water Tower POI

Fixed an issue where the hoverboard VFX would persist after the player hopped off

Fixed an issue where eneFixed an issue where enemies would have a vocalization SFX trigger it on every hit from the Vulcan Drone amp

Fixed an issue where the Salt devil would trigger a grunt sfx every time it took damage

Fixed an issue where the interaction charge UI would persist after exiting interaction range for some objects

Fixed an issue where the heal SFX would play over itself

Fixed an issue where the hoverboard and gilder would disappear once someone cancels the Ready Up system

Fixed an issue where stitching lines would appear on ultra-wide screen monitors when returning to hub

Fixed an issue where other players could hear certain items entering and leaving someone’s inventory

Fixed an issue where visual settings couldn’t be changed while the game was in Fullscreen (Windowed) mode

Fixed issue where in some instances enemies could fall off the edge of a Skylab when interacting with the Blood Letting Protocol obelisk

Various fixes for loot corpses being pushed into geo

Fixed an issue where in some caves a false respawn would trigger if the player dipped into the bottomless pit but recovered

Fixed an issue where crystal hazards from elite enemies would appear through floor on the Ruined Outskirts Titan Sword POI

Fixed an issue where the Crystal leaper’s spikes would deck vertically up assets

Implemented fixes for various instances of holes in geo allowing the player to see out of bounds

Fixed an issue where Lapis’ lightweaver projectile was too quiet to hear

Fixed an issue with a stretch of water in the Tutorial missing player collision allowing the Player to jump into and through the water to the sandy bottom below

Fixed an issue with Root-Hash Hack ranged dirk mines getting triggered by the player and not enemies

Fixed an issue where often players would clip through the elevator when attacking against the walls while the elevator is going up

Fixed an issue where the Crystal Leaper’s spikes would stay in the world indefinitely

Fixed an issue where Vesia would jitter for clients

Fixed an issue where Ranged Dirk’s proxy mines lacked collision in the Shattered Fortress biome

Fixed an issue where elite death damage would apply to player allies

COMMUNITY REPORT: Fixed an issue where sound would mess up after some boss fights

Fixed an issue where the color and appearance from status effects would carry over to weapons without that status effect

Fixed an issue where The Infiltrator’s diamond shot would not reflect when perfect parried

Fixed an issue where map markers would fail to persist into the next run