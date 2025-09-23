We've just released our September update! As always, we’ll continue to keep you all in the loop of what future updates will be like, but for now, here's our patch notes for today's update.
Features and Gameplay Updates
Gameplay Updates
Breakers can now join their friends who are mid-cycle!
If you're mid-cycle, friends can join your lobby without you having to reset your current cycle
Whomever joins the in progress cycle will have to reset their own cycle before entering their friends lobby
Players are only able to join in progress games when the host is in the hub, not out in the Overgrowth
When joining a mid cycle game the new player will connect with some bright blood, a blade and a rail at the appropriate level relative to the host players world tier
New Mods
Flash Knuckle Blade Holobyte
Flashstep strike adds 20% strike damage to next melee attack and resets on damage taken
Burst Flash Blade Holobyte
Flashsteps cause an explosion on impact dealing 50% strike damage to surrounding enemies
Unstable Particle Amp Affix
Enemies that take explosion damage will cause another explosion dealing additional blast damage
Light Accelerator Rail Affix
Fire rate is faster for 5 seconds after player reloads their weapon
Ally Booster Amp Affix
All allies (both summons and other players) receive a 3% damage buff
Bursting Allies Amp Affix
Ally projectiles have a 5% chance to explode
High Pass Filter Amp Affix
Increase Amp damage by 15% for 3 seconds after using a Blade Special
Kinetic Flow Blade Affix
Blade range and strike damage increases with every consecutive hit
Polish Items, Updates and Improvements
Mod Updates
Holobytes turned into Affixes:
Vendors:
Critical Ring (Armor, Accessory)
Clean Capacitor (Armor, Accessory)
Dusty Scanner (Accessory)
Neuro Shock (Rails)
Devouring Bracers (Blades)
Recursive Bind (Armor)
Affixes turned into Holobytes
Unstable Particle
Ally Synchronicity
Ally Corpse Hazard
Barrel Vents
Burst Flash
Concussive Weight
Chaining Shot
Dormant Hilt
Exploding Shot
Explosive Hilt
Momentum Transference
Syphon Amplifier
Plasma Edge
Made the Dormant Hilt blade special recharge UI more obvious for better readability
Removed Ranger Flair from Scatter Weapons
Player Character Updates
Established individual dash properties and ground speed curves per Breaker
Unique dash ground speed curves per Breaker
Introduced per Breaker race acceleration speeds
Sycom’s now teleport out with the player instead of staying behind
UI Updates
Caves can now be discovered & show up on the map after approaching the entrance
Added an icon for the Armor Obelisk buff
All players can now cancel the “Ready Up” regardless of who initiated it
Added an icon next to the host players name to better identify who’s the session host
Weapon Updates
Rebalanced charged attacks for all blades
Increased charged attack speed significantly across the board
Added a window of super armor during charge
Enemy Updates
Infiltrator tweaks in response to community feedback
Inserted more pauses after attacks
Increased cooldown on dash n' shotgun attack
Added a default single zaliska shot at close range so there is an alternative to the diamond shot at close range
Removed predictive aiming on slide tackle
Grey Dirk Updates
Removed Grey Dirks from the final extraction sequence entirely
Removed their dodge state behavior and re-balanced them
Animation Polish
Polished the Twins Intro Cinematic
Polished Twins single swipe melee attack
Polished the Twins mid-fight transition
Soup Master now has idle animations
The Machinist vendor now has more idle fidgets
Polished Adept’s death animation, previously it looked too similar to his stun animation
Audio Polish
Added new SFX for player gaining and losing armor
Added new SFX for Shatter Armor holobyte
Added SFX for battery gain
Added new SFX for teleporting to and from Skylabs
Enviro Polish
Made improvements to some terrains that had long stretches of cliff sides with no way to scale them
Updated art on the Skylabs to better reflect their origins
White capsules and material chests now have an “opened state” for better readability
Obelisks and Upgrade Machines can now be found inside POI’s rather than out in the Overgrowth
Other Polish and Improvements
Added option to adjust camera following behavior during combat. Will aggressively correct during attacks or not correct at all based on settings
Added option to disable target magnetism. With this toggled Off attacks and Flash Steps should go where the camera is aimed instead of to the nearest target
Disabled Explosive Barrels bounty because explosive barrels don't spawn in all biomes
Boss Arena doors now lower more quickly upon successful defeat of a Crown. Players can now jump over the pink barrier when it’s low enough and the timer does not start counting down until the door is fully open
Fixed up the gold bat slow projectile to initialize the damage area correctly on detonate
Reduced the interaction charge time on loot corpses
Bug Fixes
Fixed more foliage popping in the hub
Fixed issue with the World Tier 20 progress bar not filling all the way
Fixed some collision issues with foliage in certain Arid Wastes wrecked vehicle POI’s
Fixed misplaced negative water volumes in some caves
Fixed issue with interact VFX being placed on items that are not interactable
Fixed issue where formatting tags would display in Glitch Bar strings when viewed by Clients during a run
Fixed an issue where grass could intersect with the crystal ground hazards
Fixed an issue where an in a certain instances, the starting bunker would be lacking a loot corpse
Fixed an issue where the Glitch Bar menu on Steam Deck was formatted incorrectly in the mission menu at the telepad
Fixed issue with a loot corpse pushed underground on a Shattered Fortress broken fortress piece POI
Fixed issue with a missing jump pad in the Shattered Fortress Fallen Tree POI which prevented players from reaching the top level
Fixed a bug where the Explosive Hilt Holobyte didn't inflict any damage to enemies
Fixed issue where the Soup Vender, Mylus, was off center in the Affinity menu
Fixed an issue where if a host or single player user activates the Sky Lab teleporter, instead of going to the Sky Lab the user is brought back to the hub. Which was then followed by a black screen
Fixed an issue where in some instances Map Revealers were decking into crystal structures
Fixed an issue where in some instances Shrines would be pushed down into the ground
Fixed issues with cave entrances being misaligned with the terrain
Fixed an issue where the Crystal Leaper attack failed to produce any crystals on POI surfaces
Fixed an issue with the Wolf Mother’s flame attack not applying lasting damage to players
Fixed various issues with POI’s and environmental assets decking into each other
Fixed an issue with a placeholder cube being present in some caves
Fixed an issue where sometimes the starting bunker elevator shaft could be tilted inside the terrain
Fixed a bug where the Perfect Cleave Affix wasn't working with the Zero Edge Blade
Fixed an issue where the cave darkening volume extended onto beach and other terrain outside the cave
Fixed an issue with the Elite Slime’s elemental attacks not hurting players
Fixed an issue where the White Dirk Explosions weren’t dealing damage
Fixed various issues with crevices forming in certain terrains creating holes the player could get trapped in
Fixed issue with snow banks popping in the Twins Boss arena
Fixed an issue where the Shattered Fortress Titan Weapon POI had a ramp where prisms would clip into the POI geo and get stuck
Fixed an issue with the Ruined Outskirts Subway Entrance POI where certain areas lacked player collision
Fixed a collision trap in the Ruined Outskirts Overgrown Building POI
Fixed an issue where mines would stay stationary in the air when thrown at The Maw as she’s lifting her head
Fixed an issue where splash VFX weren’t triggering in caves and some POI’s
Fixed an issue where sometimes Narrative Monoliths could intersect with trees
Made improvements to alleviate bugs where sometimes things could be decked or placed under terrain or POI’s
Fixed an issue where in some instances the starting bunker had water in the elevator
Fixed an issue where sometimes the countdown wouldn’t reset to 5 seconds once the players leave the Boss Arena. Also fixed boss room timer starting at 00 then going to 59
Fixed an issue with some skylabs having invisible collision present
Fixed an issue with missing collision on rocks in the Ruined Outskirts Water Tower POI
Fixed an issue where the hoverboard VFX would persist after the player hopped off
Fixed an issue where eneFixed an issue where enemies would have a vocalization SFX trigger it on every hit from the Vulcan Drone amp
Fixed an issue where the Salt devil would trigger a grunt sfx every time it took damage
Fixed an issue where the interaction charge UI would persist after exiting interaction range for some objects
Fixed an issue where the heal SFX would play over itself
Fixed an issue where the hoverboard and gilder would disappear once someone cancels the Ready Up system
Fixed an issue where stitching lines would appear on ultra-wide screen monitors when returning to hub
Fixed an issue where other players could hear certain items entering and leaving someone’s inventory
Fixed an issue where visual settings couldn’t be changed while the game was in Fullscreen (Windowed) mode
Fixed issue where in some instances enemies could fall off the edge of a Skylab when interacting with the Blood Letting Protocol obelisk
Various fixes for loot corpses being pushed into geo
Fixed an issue where in some caves a false respawn would trigger if the player dipped into the bottomless pit but recovered
Fixed an issue where crystal hazards from elite enemies would appear through floor on the Ruined Outskirts Titan Sword POI
Fixed an issue where the Crystal leaper’s spikes would deck vertically up assets
Implemented fixes for various instances of holes in geo allowing the player to see out of bounds
Fixed an issue where Lapis’ lightweaver projectile was too quiet to hear
Fixed an issue with a stretch of water in the Tutorial missing player collision allowing the Player to jump into and through the water to the sandy bottom below
Fixed an issue with Root-Hash Hack ranged dirk mines getting triggered by the player and not enemies
Fixed an issue where often players would clip through the elevator when attacking against the walls while the elevator is going up
Fixed an issue where the Crystal Leaper’s spikes would stay in the world indefinitely
Fixed an issue where Vesia would jitter for clients
Fixed an issue where Ranged Dirk’s proxy mines lacked collision in the Shattered Fortress biome
Fixed an issue where elite death damage would apply to player allies
COMMUNITY REPORT: Fixed an issue where sound would mess up after some boss fights
Fixed an issue where the color and appearance from status effects would carry over to weapons without that status effect
Fixed an issue where The Infiltrator’s diamond shot would not reflect when perfect parried
Fixed an issue where map markers would fail to persist into the next run
Fixed an issue where some destructables would collide with the camera upon breaking
