A fine day for patches and music, good sir!

Just a few days after the full release of A Gentlemen's Dispute comes an update meant to soothe unnecessary dispute pains. What could be better than a bugfix patch and a little bit of the most exquisite gentlemen-ly music for your ears?

Patch v1.01 - Fixes here and there!

Today's update focuses on bug fixes, UI updates, and other optimizations aimed at making your dispute settlement experiences better. Check out the full patch list below:

Bugfixes

Fixed heal visual effect playing twice

Fixed lobby search sometimes changing which lobbies are visible

Fixed ‘ghost’ lobbies appearing in server results with no actual host

Fixed issue where dispute wins after the first dispute in a session would not count toward progression stats or achievements

UI

Added connection failed message when unable to join lobby

Outfit customization UI for online lobby removed from local lobby

Added ability to open game customization menu in lobby with X

Fixed missing icon for selecting buttons in game customization menu with gamepad

Fixed UI text scaling issues

Fixed issue where using the D-Pad would change outfits and colors in local lobby while settings menu or customization menu was open

Fixed issue where sometimes it was impossible to join or start a local lobby

Misc

Increased vehicle item spawn rates

Adjusted collision on the mega yacht map

Improved chinese translations for some perks

Added button to open log folder in settings menu

Pausing in local mode now fully pauses the game

Official Soundtrack Release - Absolute Cinema?

We've teased the Official Soundtrack upon the release of A Gentlemen's Dispute - and now, you'll be able to say that you own it!

7 tracks featuring virtuosic performances perfect for your next sophisticated slugfest. Also included are the full written scores for the perusal of any musically curious gentlefolk. Music and Orchestration by Ian Kaneko.



You can view the Official Soundtrack page on Steam below!

Missed the Release, Gentlemen?

Just in case you missed the official release of A Gentlemen's Dispute last week, have a look at it in the video above!



The release announcement came with more than just the game's release! Check out our full news post about the release by clicking on the button below.

A Gentlemen's Dispute is Out Now!

Happy Disputing!