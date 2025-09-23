Hotel Magnate 1.0 is Here!

After years of development and your incredible support during Early Access, Hotel Magnate has finally hit 1.0! This is a huge milestone for us and we couldn’t be happier to share it with you.

Over the years we’ve added, improved, and polished so much since our very first Early Access release. Here are just some of the major changes:

Career Mode to test your management skills across unique scenarios

A much improved building system for smoother and more flexible hotel design

Extensive furniture customisation and modification tools

Staff scheduling and management systems

Multi-floor hotels to expand your empire

Fire system to keep you on your toes

Basic Steam Workshop support and furniture group templates

Guest types with associated facilities to match their needs

Significantly improved performance (and we’ll continue working on this)

…and much more!

We’re so thankful for all of your feedback, patience, and support throughout Early Access. Hotel Magnate wouldn’t be where it is today without our community.

The 1.0 launch is just the beginning. We’ll be continuing support and delivering future updates, improvements, and new features.

To celebrate, Hotel Magnate is available now with a 25% launch discount.

So, whether you’re a long-time supporter or checking in for the first time, now is the perfect time to jump in and build the hotel of your dreams.



From all of us at Arcade Oven, thank you again.

We can’t wait to see what you create!