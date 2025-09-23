 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20096597 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added support for homemade VR treadmills upon request.

A new option is available in locomotion settings: Treadmill Support. When enabled, player movement can be controlled by standard gamepad left stick input, meant to be driven by treadmills or other peripherals.

Changed files in this update

Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
