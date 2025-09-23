Added support for homemade VR treadmills upon request.
A new option is available in locomotion settings: Treadmill Support. When enabled, player movement can be controlled by standard gamepad left stick input, meant to be driven by treadmills or other peripherals.
9/23 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update