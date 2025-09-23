MUSIC
- Next song "Aerian Dance" coming next week !
- Bonus level following soon after
- Secret guest(s) also in preparation for DnB fans !
CAREER
- ====BIG UPDATE for Career mode====
- Sound gems are now passive pick ups
- Sound gems allow you to freely switch between the gem's track and the step
- Sound gems can be destroyed when getting hit, so beware !
- You can now hold only one consumable item and one sound gem at once
- Updated default controls for keyboard and gamepad
- Improved animations and visuals for the character
- Improved map generation algorithm (more branching paths)
- Removed the medal stacks mechanic giving you additional score
- Lowered foundry rooms price and increased their spawn chance
- Harmonized range, damage scaling and character behavior with Flashtracks mode
- Made gold walls only destructible by bumping into them
- Updated the tutorial
GENERAL
- Tuned down chromatic aberration to keep UI readable
- Temporarily disabled controls settings (will come back sson!)
- Tuned down recurrent room flashling lights
- Balanced all levels difficulty
- Increased resources UI size and readability
- Fixed a bug making the boss fight sometimes not reset properly, locking the player in the room
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes dash two times instead of once
- More minor bugfixes
