MUSIC

- Next song "Aerian Dance" coming next week !

- Bonus level following soon after

- Secret guest(s) also in preparation for DnB fans !



CAREER

- ====BIG UPDATE for Career mode====

- Sound gems are now passive pick ups

- Sound gems allow you to freely switch between the gem's track and the step

- Sound gems can be destroyed when getting hit, so beware !

- You can now hold only one consumable item and one sound gem at once

- Updated default controls for keyboard and gamepad

- Improved animations and visuals for the character

- Improved map generation algorithm (more branching paths)

- Removed the medal stacks mechanic giving you additional score

- Lowered foundry rooms price and increased their spawn chance

- Harmonized range, damage scaling and character behavior with Flashtracks mode

- Made gold walls only destructible by bumping into them

- Updated the tutorial



GENERAL

- Tuned down chromatic aberration to keep UI readable

- Temporarily disabled controls settings (will come back sson!)

- Tuned down recurrent room flashling lights

- Balanced all levels difficulty

- Increased resources UI size and readability

- Fixed a bug making the boss fight sometimes not reset properly, locking the player in the room

- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes dash two times instead of once

- More minor bugfixes

