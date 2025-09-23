Hey everyone, Mothership here.



Today is the day TEXNOPLAZM receives its first content patch called The Training Room Update!

It will introduce new features, progression improvements, and quality-of-life changes.

Here’s a quick rundown:



Training Room v0.1



The Training Room is a -new- place where players can practice their skills in a customizable environment. Handpick enemies, adjust hostility and invulnerability, tweak room size, and try out every weapon. This first version focuses on core functionality, with more tools and refinements planned for future updates.

Upgrade Progression Rework



The original progression was considered a bit too punishing, so the upgrade system has been redesigned to feel more rewarding while keeping the pace at which Upgrades can be obtained as it was planned.



Upgrades are not tied to secrets of specific levels anymore. I have instead opted for a global solution:

Upgrades can now be unlocked at Upgrade Stations or from the Level Select screen once discovered.

Unlocking requires Upgrade Points, earned by finding all Secrets in a level.

Players who already own TEXNOPLAZM will have their existing upgrades and secrets automatically converted to the new system.

Weapon Skins



Each weapon can be recolored using preset skins, grouped into global Tiers.

Each Tier unlocks by completing Map Challenges.

Unlocking a Tier applies across all weapons.

Players who already own TEXNOPLAZM will have their completed map challenges automatically converted to this new system.

Ultrawide Support



New video settings will add a toggle to provide a wider field of view for ultrawide monitors.

This option can also be used on standard monitors, though it may cause mild distortion.



With this update there’ll also be a special discount starting September 23rd.



Once the discount period is finished the game’s price will increase slightly, and it will be updated during the course of Early Access, until Texnoplazm is fully released.

In the meantime, the game is currently enjoying a 97% Positive score on Steam, which left me pleasantly surprised.

My next goal is to reach the first 50 reviews as fast as possible, so if you're reading this and enjoyed the game please consider leaving a positive review!

Enjoy! -ML



Patch notes:



