Hey everyone, Mothership here.
Today is the day TEXNOPLAZM receives its first content patch called The Training Room Update!
It will introduce new features, progression improvements, and quality-of-life changes.
Here’s a quick rundown:
Training Room v0.1
The Training Room is a -new- place where players can practice their skills in a customizable environment. Handpick enemies, adjust hostility and invulnerability, tweak room size, and try out every weapon. This first version focuses on core functionality, with more tools and refinements planned for future updates.
Upgrade Progression Rework
The original progression was considered a bit too punishing, so the upgrade system has been redesigned to feel more rewarding while keeping the pace at which Upgrades can be obtained as it was planned.
Upgrades are not tied to secrets of specific levels anymore. I have instead opted for a global solution:
Upgrades can now be unlocked at Upgrade Stations or from the Level Select screen once discovered.
Unlocking requires Upgrade Points, earned by finding all Secrets in a level.
Players who already own TEXNOPLAZM will have their existing upgrades and secrets automatically converted to the new system.
Weapon Skins
Each weapon can be recolored using preset skins, grouped into global Tiers.
Each Tier unlocks by completing Map Challenges.
Unlocking a Tier applies across all weapons.
Players who already own TEXNOPLAZM will have their completed map challenges automatically converted to this new system.
Ultrawide Support
New video settings will add a toggle to provide a wider field of view for ultrawide monitors.
This option can also be used on standard monitors, though it may cause mild distortion.
With this update there’ll also be a special discount starting September 23rd.
Once the discount period is finished the game’s price will increase slightly, and it will be updated during the course of Early Access, until Texnoplazm is fully released.
In the meantime, the game is currently enjoying a 97% Positive score on Steam, which left me pleasantly surprised.
My next goal is to reach the first 50 reviews as fast as possible, so if you're reading this and enjoyed the game please consider leaving a positive review!
Enjoy! -ML
Patch notes:
Training Room v0.1:
-Can be accessed from the level selection.
-Handpick enemies, adjust hostility and invulnerability, tweak room size, and try out every weapon.
Upgrade progression reworked:
-Each Upgrade is tied to its own station, discovered while playing.
-Once found, the Upgrade becomes available in the Level Select, where you can unlock or equip it at any time.
-Upgrades are unlocked by spending Upgrade Points, which are earned by discovering all Secrets within a level.
The Upgrades interface of the Level Selection overhauled for the new progression system.
Weapon recolors:
-Each weapon can be recolored using preset skins, grouped into global Tiers.
-Each Tier unlocks after completing a minimum number of Map Challenges.
-Skin cost is shared: unlocking a tier with enough Challenge Points will make it available for all weapons.
Buttons to access Training Room, Upgrades and Weapon Customization added in Level Selection itnerface
Ultrawide support toggle has been addded to Video settings in the Options menu.
Crosshair HUD toggle has been moved from the "Video" to the "Gameplay" tab of Options menu.
Flying kick cast time sped up by 16%.
Charged Punch cast time increased.
Heavy-class enemies can't be launched in air if the player hits them while sliding.
Slow Motion effect following a successful player counterattack has been shortened.
Improved animation system for enemies taking damage for better visual feedback.
Additional visual elements for enemies whose guard has been broken for better visual feedback.
Rework of audio/visual elements for enemies spawning during gameplay.
Changed blood splater HUD effect to be less intrusive
Bug that caused enemies to look alive after Death has been fixed.
Bug that allowed players to wall-jump off the floor has been fixed.
Bug that caused a null walljump in certain conditions has been fixed.
Bug that caused player melee weapons to register hit on dead enemies has been fixed.
Bug that caused Flying kicks to register on an enemy that's already on the ground has been fixed.
Bug that allowed players to escape arenas before a door's animation could finish has been fixed.
Bug that caused the enemy parry meter to work improperly in certain conditions has been fixed.
Minor bugfixes
Minor graphical tweaks
