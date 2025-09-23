Level 2:

Restored light effect in pig eyes in the "dream" cutscene.

Balanced enemy count in the room after the elevator.

Fixed lighting issues after the Shop.

Fixed backside texture of the opening bookshelf in the secret area.

Fixed Jessica’s subtitles errors in the plan discussion cutscene.

Level 3:

Fixed mirror issue in restroom where one mirror might not activate.

Deleted bloom effect on the “Fragile” sign before the corridor after the concert.

Fixed door interaction button before the boss (can now interact even when standing very close).

The Level Boss can no longer push the player underground during Boss death.

Fixed polygon overlap under the door before the Boss.