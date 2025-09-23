📢 Content Update #1 OUT NOW!
Watch Content Update #1 Trailer:
📢 NEW LEVELS RELEASED!
Two brand-new story chapters expanding the main single player campaign.
Level 12: Mining Caves.
Battle your way through treacherous underground tunnels, rescue Brutal John and try to catch Brutal Zlim himself!
Level 13: Gambling Adventure.
Clash with enemies across towering city rooftops before breaking into a decadent casino filled with danger, intrigue, and high-stakes action.
❓ OK. BUT HOW TO ACCESS NEW LEVELS?
The new levels can now be accessed directly from the Chapters menu in the Main Menu. They are listed as Level 12 and Level 13 for easy selection.
🏷️ BRUTAL JOHN 2 is still on discount! With Content Update #1 out, adding new levels, fixes, and improvements, it’s the perfect time to jump in!
🛠️ General Updates:
2 New Story Levels - Level 12: Mining Caves and Level 13: Gambling Adventure.
Added Graphics Sharpness Setting in video settings menu.
Fixed starting weapons and ammo balance when launching the levels from the Chapters Menu.
Sniper Rifle aiming speed increased.
Fixed vehicle behavior at low FPS.
Fixed display of Asian languages in settings menu.
Added option to toggle Flashlight, Sprint, and Slow-Walk icons.
Fixed errors in the subtitle text for John’s in-game lines (interactions with strippers, weapon pickups, etc.)
Chainsaw Enemy Sound Effect radius increased.
Supershop added at the start of some levels, repositioned on others.
🛠️ Level-Specific Fixes:
Level 2:
Fixed Jessica’s subtitles errors in the plan discussion cutscene.
Fixed backside texture of the opening bookshelf in the secret area.
Fixed lighting issues after the Shop.
Balanced enemy count in the room after the elevator.
Restored light effect in pig eyes in the "dream" cutscene.
Level 3:
Fixed mirror issue in restroom where one mirror might not activate.
Deleted bloom effect on the “Fragile” sign before the corridor after the concert.
Fixed door interaction button before the boss (can now interact even when standing very close).
The Level Boss can no longer push the player underground during Boss death.
Fixed polygon overlap under the door before the Boss.
Fixed punctuation in dialogues.
Level 4:
Fixed lighting on flowerpot near the stripper.
Improved lava material in the tank behind glass, looks better now.
Fixed lighting to the left of the entrance to the mining-lab wagon.
Fixed textures on the yellow bridge under the button that activates the gas pump.
Fixed lighting in the strip club.
Level 5:
Fixed lighting on metal lockers.
Fixed punctuation in dialogues.
Level 6:
Speed bumps lowered, making driving smoother.
Fixed too strong bloom effect in front of stadium.
Fixed car positions floating above ground in front of stadium.
Level 9:
Added light effect to pig eyes in cutscenes.
Secret Level:
Fixed lighting on flowerpot near the end of the level.
Athlete Crocs HP decreased by 50%.
Added achievement for completing this level.
Level 10:
Buttons that open electric fences are now single-use.
Level 11:
Fixed road connections after the tunnel.
Fixed door clipping into ammo inside the 24/7 shop.
Fixed missing polygon on the road.
Fixed overlapping refrigerators.
Fixed lighting issue in the graveyard.
📢 Content Update #2 will release on November 2025.
The exact release date for Content Update #2 will be announced in October.
Content Update #2 will include 2 new story levels, new weapon and new boss.
Thanks for your attention and support! We will continue to read feedback, and continue improving the game!
Changed files in this update