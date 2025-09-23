 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20096485 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for the patience and diligent bug reports as I have worked through a few of the issues in the game. With this update, I aimed to take care of all of the outstanding bugs. Check out below to see a more exhaustive list of changes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some visual bugs with the reward and store tooltips cutting off text
  • Updated the final boss's deck to prevent them from accidentally drawing X tiles
  • Fixed bug preventing some achievements from being obtained. All achievements can now be successfully collected.
  • There was a visual bug preventing outfit weapons from being seen until re-equipped.
  • Re-fixed the end-screen bug
  • Fixed visual bug where turn numbers would not reset when re-entering the game


Other changes

  • Added and updated enemy descriptions
  • Updated functionality for the Inferno tile
  • Added a new outfit for purchase
  • Steam cloud support has been enabled!!
  • The Icicle tile is now an available drop in Beak Peaks


Thanks again for the support so far!


- unbreaded

