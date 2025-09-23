Bug Fixes
- Fixed some visual bugs with the reward and store tooltips cutting off text
- Updated the final boss's deck to prevent them from accidentally drawing X tiles
- Fixed bug preventing some achievements from being obtained. All achievements can now be successfully collected.
- There was a visual bug preventing outfit weapons from being seen until re-equipped.
- Re-fixed the end-screen bug
- Fixed visual bug where turn numbers would not reset when re-entering the game
Other changes
- Added and updated enemy descriptions
- Updated functionality for the Inferno tile
- Added a new outfit for purchase
- Steam cloud support has been enabled!!
- The Icicle tile is now an available drop in Beak Peaks
Thanks again for the support so far!
- unbreaded
Changed files in this update