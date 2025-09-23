Bug Fixes

Fixed some visual bugs with the reward and store tooltips cutting off text



Updated the final boss's deck to prevent them from accidentally drawing X tiles



Fixed bug preventing some achievements from being obtained. All achievements can now be successfully collected.



There was a visual bug preventing outfit weapons from being seen until re-equipped.



Re-fixed the end-screen bug



Fixed visual bug where turn numbers would not reset when re-entering the game



Other changes

Added and updated enemy descriptions



Updated functionality for the Inferno tile



Added a new outfit for purchase



Steam cloud support has been enabled!!



The Icicle tile is now an available drop in Beak Peaks



Thank you all for the patience and diligent bug reports as I have worked through a few of the issues in the game. With this update, I aimed to take care of all of the outstanding bugs. Check out below to see a more exhaustive list of changes.Thanks again for the support so far!- unbreaded