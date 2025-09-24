Hello, Horde!



We’ve been a little quiet these past couple of weeks for two reasons:



1) Our main marketing guy was on vacation (yes, we let him out of the basement from time to time).

2) We were busy finalizing our plans for the next big gaming event - and this time, it’s something special. Time to announce it officially!



TOKYO GAME SHOW & JAPANESE LOCALIZATION

We’re thrilled to announce that Be My Horde will be showcased at Tokyo Game Show! The event kicks off tomorrow, and we couldn’t be more excited. This will be Polished Games’ very first time in Japan, so we’re stepping into brand-new territory. Wish us luck!

Of course, we couldn’t attend TGS without properly localizing our game into Japanese. So, as of today, Be My Horde is fully playable in this language! We’re incredibly happy to finally connect with our Japanese fans through this update. Please enjoy your time with Moriana and her sinister horde in your native language, and let us know what you think of the translation.

More languages are on the way in the future, so stay tuned!



HER WARDROBE EXPANDS

That’s not all! To celebrate both Tokyo Game Show and our fresh localization, Moriana’s wardrobe has gained a new addition: the Shinigami outfit.



⚠️ Be warned: this costume is free for the next two weeks only! After that, you’ll need to harvest some souls to claim it. So don’t wait too long and dress your necromancess in style.

That’s it for today! Over the next few days, expect a wave of spam from Japan on our social media. Once we return, we’ll dive straight into the final stretch for our next major update, so October will be packed with announcements and news.



PRAISE BE MORIANA!

The Polished Games Team



