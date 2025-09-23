 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20096408 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

patch v1.08:
- cookpot should no longer cease to exist
- adjusted road signs
- you can make new save files again
- save system tweaks

AND patch v1.08a:

- fixed save file issue for certain regions

If you were effected by the save file issue, here's how you can fix it:

Head to C:\\Users\\YOUR_USERNAME\\AppData\\LocalLow\\SamC\\EasyDeliveryCo

in file explorer and edit the save file with notepad

You'll have to edit the fields:
'deliveryMoney:'
and 'deliveryFuel:'

For fuel place a '.' after the first one or two numbers (eg: "7040854" should be "7.040854")

And same goes for money (eg. "1415134" should be "14.15134")

Save, and relaunch the game and it should be fixed :)

Have an Easy day! (and so sorry for the trouble!!)

