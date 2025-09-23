Added Fullscreen borderless hiding those pesky windowed borders and providing you as a player a better immersive experience.
Corrected an underlying bug where several aspects of the game was placed under the wrong process conditions. This inadvertently resulted in many objects in the game to be calculated based on the players FPS, meaning if you had a high FPS count some events occurred more often and way faster then other players experienced. Vice versa any player with a low FPS actually didn't experience all events as things moved way too slow.
Hotfix 0.7.6
Update notes via Steam Community
