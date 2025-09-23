 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20096407 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Fullscreen borderless hiding those pesky windowed borders and providing you as a player a better immersive experience.

  • Corrected an underlying bug where several aspects of the game was placed under the wrong process conditions. This inadvertently resulted in many objects in the game to be calculated based on the players FPS, meaning if you had a high FPS count some events occurred more often and way faster then other players experienced. Vice versa any player with a low FPS actually didn't experience all events as things moved way too slow.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3457642
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3457643
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link