23 September 2025 Build 20096317 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello managers,

Today's patch focuses on improvements in gameplay and visual understanding.

Here is the full changelog.

  • Before starting the match, the opponent team now have a preset tactic and a fully shown lineup.

  • Added more visuals to match icons.

  • Offside goals now appear right below the scores.

  • The transfer season budget is now reset at the end of every season.

  • Added 25 more match texts.

  • Fixed various bugs related to preset tactical formations.

  • Added new assets to the transfer season.

  • Added subtitles to the intro cinematic for all supported languages.

  • Fixed some situations where texts appear incorrectly.

