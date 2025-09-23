Hello managers,

Today's patch focuses on improvements in gameplay and visual understanding.

Here is the full changelog.

Before starting the match, the opponent team now have a preset tactic and a fully shown lineup.

Added more visuals to match icons.

Offside goals now appear right below the scores.

The transfer season budget is now reset at the end of every season.

Added 25 more match texts.

Fixed various bugs related to preset tactical formations.

Added new assets to the transfer season.

Added subtitles to the intro cinematic for all supported languages.