You can view the current leaderboards here: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/3332010/leaderboards/17531522
Changes- Buffed Logan's HP by 20%
- Enemies can now be hit off screen.
- Bullets should now render on-top of particle effects.
- Charger Damage when fully Charged Reduced from 75 -> 50
- Charger Charge Duration Reduced from 1 second -> 0.5 Seconds
**Dev Note**: The Charger has been our least used weapon for a while now. I've gone ahead and reduced the charge time on it to hopefully make it more engaging. We might take another pass at this in the future.
- Sticky Launcher now requires Line of Sight to hit the target. (Aka, no longer stupidly strong on the Data Disc)
- Siphon Nerfed from 25% -> 5% at Grade 1 and 50% -> 25% Grade 4.
- Spectral Seeker Nerfed from 25 per Shot -> 20 per Shot at Base.
- Spectral Seeker base Accuracy from 95% -> 98%
- Updated Clarification on Bonus Elemental Damage chips.
Bug Fixes- Fixed an issue where on Hard or Easy Mode, you could never get an "S" Grade... Again.
- Maximum score should now no longer be cheese-able due to wacky issues.
- Smart pistol bullets should no longer stop/float.
- Fixed buying multiple heals at a shop not working.
- Fixed an issue where forced credits room would cause two challenge rooms back to back.
- When alt tabbed using mouse and keyboard, mouse input is now ignored.
Known Bugs- Unable to continue your run on your first ever run.
- Completing a room too fast might cause the room to not complete. You can return to hub and continue run to fix this.
- Smart Pistol may still hit some enemies a floor above.,
- Spinners can sometimes go through walls.,
- Race Rooms may always reward you with an "S" Score.
- Doing an infinite run that goes on a very long time could cause issues with Chips and chests.
Changed files in this update