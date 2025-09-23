Major Update + Boomstock 2025! 🔥💀
The wait is over, this is our largest update so far, packed with new content, a brutal new difficulty, performance improvements, and more. And we’re launching it alongside Boomstock 2025 on Steam!
To celebrate, HELLBREAK is 30% off throughout the event. If you’ve been waiting to dive in or bring a friend, now’s the perfect time.
Before we jump into the details:
💀 Thank you to everyone who’s supported us so far! We’re closing in on 100 reviews with 85% positive. If you’ve been enjoying the game, leaving a positive review really helps us grow and keep making HELLBREAK even better.
🏰 New Content
New Arena – Gravehold"The shattered ruins of a forsaken stronghold, where corruption spreads upward from the depths below."
Our largest arena to date! Gravehold dynamically expands as you fight against demon waves, opening new rooms and areas as the slaughter continues.
New Weapon – Heretic’s MawA demonic skull of a heretic will aid you in battle, firing unholy fireballs against the horde. Its upgrades let you gain stacks to increase its power, turning it into an incredibly potent tool for clearing out hordes, especially when combined with the Inferno curse.
New Spell – Onslaught"Charge forward with unstoppable momentum, ramming through enemies to damage and hurl them aside. The charge also deflects any projectiles in your path, sending them crashing back toward their sources."
Mow down the horde with unstoppable force.
4th Difficulty – AbyssOur hardest challenge yet. Abyss is now available for all arenas, complete with its own new difficulty modifiers and a 50% increased score bonus. Make sure your weapons and perks are upgraded, there will be no mercy. With the new difficulty and new map combined, you can earn 25 more Hellshards if you can beat them!
⚙️ Changes
- Bloodfang base damage per pellet: 66 → 70
- Viper base damage: 140 → 147
- Shredder base damage: 330→295
- Shredder reflect upgrade, damage bonus after reflecting off surfaces: 25% → 10%
- Shredder penetration upgrade, number of enemies penetrated: +3->+1
- Cinderheart cooldown per kill upgrade, cooldown per kill: 2s → 1s
🛠 Fixes
- Fixed an important issue that was causing some waves to spawn duplicated enemies (introduced last patch), making the game much harder at certain times.
- Fixed an issue causing bosses and some enemies to spawn incorrectly at rare instances.
- Fixed multiple issues related to specific spell-related blessings that were triggering for or with unintended spells.
- Fixed an issue with the damage reduction perk where it was not working as intended (reducing much less damage than what was displayed).
- Fixed multiple UI-related issues.
- Fixed an issue that was causing some blessings to reduce the total ammo count of weapons with no magazines (Maelstrom, Splinter, etc.). There may still be blessings/upgrades that have this issue, so please let us know if you run into it again.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the game to end even when a boss was still alive.
- Fixed an issue where assigning side mouse keys to inputs would display a missing key icon.
⚡ Performance
- Implemented changes to reduce stutters that happen randomly throughout a trial.
- Implemented AI-related optimizations.
- We’re working on pre-shader compilation to eliminate the majority of stutters entirely. This is currently in testing, and we’re also trying to make it optional since enabling it increases RAM usage.
📝 What’s Next
We’re not slowing down, next patches will continue introducing quality-of-life improvements, community-suggested features, and more performance updates and options.
We’re incredibly grateful for your feedback and support so far, keep sharing your thoughts and bug reports on Steam Discussions and Discord to help us shape HELLBREAK’s future.
💀 Enjoy the update, and if you’ve been having a blast, please consider leaving a positive review on Steam, it truly helps us out!
