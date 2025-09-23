 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20096114 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MUSIC
- Next song "Aerian Dance" coming next week !
- Bonus level following soon after
- Secret guest(s) also in preparation for DnB fans !

CAREER
- ====BIG UPDATE for Career mode====
- Sound gems are now passive pick ups
- Sound gems allow you to freely switch between the gem's track and the step
- Sound gems can be destroyed when getting hit, so beware !
- You can now hold only one consumable item and one sound gem at once
- Updated default controls for keyboard and gamepad
- Improved animations and visuals for the character
- Improved map generation algorithm (more branching paths)
- Removed the medal stacks mechanic giving you additional score
- Lowered foundry rooms price and increased their spawn chance
- Harmonized range, damage scaling and character behavior with Flashtracks mode
- Made gold walls only destructible by bumping into them
- Updated the tutorial

GENERAL
- Tuned down chromatic aberration to keep UI readable
- Temporarily disabled controls settings (will come back sson!)
- Tuned down recurrent room flashling lights
- Balanced all levels difficulty
- Increased resources UI size and readability
- Fixed a bug making the boss fight sometimes not reset properly, locking the player in the room
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes dash two times instead of once
- More minor bugfixes
- l¤st_dumspter

Lots of harmonization that's now taken care of. From now on most updates will focus on content and should be more frequent!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3199892
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3199893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link