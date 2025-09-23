 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20096029 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where player ships kept firing at the position of destroyed enemy ships. Let me know if you encounter this issue again.

  • Added the option to enable or disable individual mods, with Workshop mods now also visible inside Existing Mods.

  • Introduced a Config.json file inside each Mod folder, allowing you to adjust certain ship stats for both mods and base game ships.

  • Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link