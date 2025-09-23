Fixed a bug where player ships kept firing at the position of destroyed enemy ships. Let me know if you encounter this issue again.
Added the option to enable or disable individual mods, with Workshop mods now also visible inside Existing Mods.
Introduced a Config.json file inside each Mod folder, allowing you to adjust certain ship stats for both mods and base game ships.
Various other bug fixes and improvements.
Update Notes v1.16
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update