23 September 2025 Build 20096014
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with builds freezing.

  • Adjusted the algorithm for auto-distribution of build characteristics; now there will be stricter adherence to perks.

  • Added an additional option to builds that will stop the distribution of points if the build no longer contains a sequence.

  • Fixed a game crash when numbers take on an undefined value.

  • The rarity increase mechanic now does not require a large number of identical items depending on rarity.

  • The rarity limit in the game has been increased.

  • An additional option has been added for auto potions, which will allow you to drink ambrosia up to a specified area.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3055251
