Fixed a bug with builds freezing.

Adjusted the algorithm for auto-distribution of build characteristics; now there will be stricter adherence to perks.

Added an additional option to builds that will stop the distribution of points if the build no longer contains a sequence.

Fixed a game crash when numbers take on an undefined value.

The rarity increase mechanic now does not require a large number of identical items depending on rarity.

The rarity limit in the game has been increased.