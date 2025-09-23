Fixed a bug with builds freezing.
Adjusted the algorithm for auto-distribution of build characteristics; now there will be stricter adherence to perks.
Added an additional option to builds that will stop the distribution of points if the build no longer contains a sequence.
Fixed a game crash when numbers take on an undefined value.
The rarity increase mechanic now does not require a large number of identical items depending on rarity.
The rarity limit in the game has been increased.
An additional option has been added for auto potions, which will allow you to drink ambrosia up to a specified area.
v0.5.1
