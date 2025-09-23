Soulforged, SWORN 1.0 is LIVE!

Thanks again to all of you who have supported us throughout Early Access; you've helped us craft something special that we're incredibly proud of.

Welcome to SWORN

To our new seasoned knights, welcome! An immense challenge awaits; one that only the sworn will overcome. SWORN takes you and your companions on a dark retelling of the Arthurian legend. Swear an oath to the Fae Lords and watch the brand new launch trailer:

SWORN is a 1-4 player action roguelike that sets you and your friends on a unique quest to usurp a corrupted Arthur and reclaim a fallen Camelot. You can play solo or unite with up to 4 friends to stand off against Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

You can grab SWORN 33% OFF through September 29.

Experience an enchanted, hand-drawn world of Arthurian legend that brings SWORN to life. Fight through five deadly biomes in environments ranging from dark green tones and earthy hues—you face Sir Gawain in Wirral Forest—to decayed docks enveloped by waters harbouring Lady Bedivere, the Abyss Commander. Each biome is home to merciless major and mini bosses who will test you under pressure.

Choose from four characters, each with four unique weapons: Vigilante, Rook, Spectre, and Monk. Play to their individual strengths by leading from the front with force, plotting your attacks from range, or inflicting damage with speed—the choice is yours.

Combine the strengths of each character in surprising ways and master their abilities. You can mix your blessings with unique character, weapon, and ability selections. Channel your creativity and experiment with thousands of unique builds

Upgrades from the Beacon of Avalore will forge your squire into a worthy champion over time. When you fall to the dangers of Camelot, it is not the end. Spend your spoils earned on runs to better your chances; use them to forge weapon upgrades and transform your characters into seasoned, formidable knights. Each run will be masked in glory and ignoble death.

If you believe you are already worthy of facing Arthur, get ready for a challenge only the sworn will overcome.

Alone or with friends, SWORN is for the brave. Become soulforged and enter the gates of a fallen Camelot today.

Post-Launch Plans

1.0 is not the end of the road for SWORN! Please stay tuned for more info on future content.

Official Autosplitter

Finally, we are here to celebrate and elevate the speedrunning community that has supported SWORN since the day we dropped the very first Demo on Steam.

Created in tandem with Nikoheart , a fellow runner, and the Developers at Windwalk Games; We present to you the Official Autosplitter for SWORN.

Download the application LiveSplit , search for SWORN within the Splits Editor and activate the Autosplitter! Alongside this, Nikoheart has also provided splits and a LiveSplit layout on his Github ready for people to immediately jump in.

Please share your fastest runs with us in the Community Discord Server , we’re excited to see them - gotta go fast!

For more information, head over to our website:

https://www.sworngame.com/post/official-autosplitter-for-speedrunning

Thank you for playing. 🩵