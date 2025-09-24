Welcome to the Diner at the End of the Galaxy

We hope you'll enjoy this prologue as a sneak peek into the full game, which is just around the corner!

We're excited to launch the Free Appetiser prologue, where you can build your diner and run it for the first three years of operations.

Our team is working hard to get the full game ready, and we're committed to making it as enjoyable as possible. That said, Free Appetiser isn't perfect, and you might encounter a bug or two. Rest assured, we're aware of most issues and are actively working to resolve them.

We greatly appreciate your feedback and bug reports, and encourage you to post in the game's Steam discussion boards—we read every single message. Your input is invaluable in helping us improve the game. We plan to update Free Appetiser as much as possible leading up to the full game's launch, so we're grateful for your help.

Please note that Free Appetiser is limited to 3 in-game years. Once you reach the 3-year mark, you'll need to start a new game. There are three modes you can explore: creative, easy, and normal. If you want to have fun and explore the game's possibilities, try creative mode. For a more guided experience and a taste of the game's challenges, choose normal mode.

We hope you enjoy the game, and we look forward to hearing from you on the discussion boards!

Good luck!

THE DEV TEAM