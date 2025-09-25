Will you conquer the Beast? Or will you be forced to pray for mercy?

Enchanted - 1 Additional effect and max roll of elemental damage



- 1 Additional effect and max roll of elemental damage Flawless - Max rolls on physical, posture, and elemental damage



- Max rolls on physical, posture, and elemental damage Godly - Max rolls on everything and is multiplied by 120% with an additional effect



- Max rolls on everything and is multiplied by 120% with an additional effect Jinxed - Additional effects have max rolls and are 50% stronger. One of them will be negative



- Additional effects have max rolls and are 50% stronger. One of them will be negative Kings - Max rolls on everything and is multiplied by 110%



- Max rolls on everything and is multiplied by 110% Massive - Max rolls on physical and posture damage. Multiplied by 120%



- Max rolls on physical and posture damage. Multiplied by 120% Spellbound - Max rolls on elemental damage. Multiplied by 120%



Mother sells keys for feathers now.



Materials of the NPCs and enemies have been optimised.



Changed drop tables, skills, and special attacks are much harder to obtain, and weapon parts are much easier.



The generic quests don't drop singular keys or small feather packs anymore.



The quest design has been changed: the player needs to play the Forest level at least twice, first time to escort the father, second time to escort the mother, and complete the “Come Back Home” quest.



Elemental totem attacks don’t deal posture damage anymore.



The ‘Exploder’ enemy now has a cooldown to avoid overlapping issues.



Video tutorials have been added for the camera prompt in the menu.



lvl 1 20 -> 15



lvl2 40 -> 30



lvl 3 60 - > 45



lvl 1 heals 1 -> 1



lvl 2 heals 2 -> 1.5



lvl 3 heals 3 -> 2



Count is now capped at 16



lvl 1 cooldown 1.2 -> 1.5



lvl 2 cooldown 0.9 -> 1.2



lvl 3 cooldown 0.6 -> 0.9



lvl 1 cooldown 2.4 -> 3.0



lvl 2 cooldown 1.8 -> 2.4



lvl 3 cooldown 1.2 -> 1.8



lvl 1 cooldown 3.6 -> 4.0



lvl 2 cooldown 2.7 -> 3.0



lvl 3 cooldown 1.8 -> 2.0



hammer spawn Chance 5% -> 3%



sickle spawn Chance 5% -> 4%



lvl 1 cooldown 5.0 -> 6.0



lvl 2 cooldown 4.0 -> 5.0



lvl 3 cooldown 3.0 -> 4.0



lvl 1 cooldown 2.0 -> 3.0



lvl 2 cooldown 1.6 -> 2.5



lvl 3 cooldown 1.2 -> 2.0



lvl 1 cooldown 1.0 -> 1.2



lvl 2 cooldown 0.8 -> 1.0



lvl 3 cooldown 0.6 -> 0.8



cooldown 15.0 -> 20.0



The enemy AI has been improved, so now there should be way less spam of unblockable attacks.



The player no longer gets stuck in the special attack animation if the player activates the special attack quickly after getting hit by any unblockable attack.



The enemy spawn animation has been improved, and the player no longer gets stuck when the enemies spawn right in front.



The skulls' VFX disappear properly if the enemy deals an unblockable attack during the 'Fear the Reaper' special attack animation.



The soul-consuming VFX for the 'Shrines' will now appear properly during the 'Spiteful Shrines' quest.



Multiple UI and resolution fixes have been done across multiple languages.



Localised the 'Shrines Filled' objective counter for the 'Spiteful Shrines' quest.



The player can now navigate properly in the ‘Travel’ UI with the controller.



The ‘Corpse Explosion’ & ‘Bloody Ulcer’ no longer get activated for passive skills.



We'd like to say another huge thank you to everyone who's supported us during Early Access!



If you'd like to share your thoughts on this content update or Hordes of Hunger in general, you can click the link to join our Discord or follow us on social media.

In our latest update, we’ve added a brand new arena called the Temple and a horrifying new boss, the fabled Beast that has devastated Mirah’s homeland.We’ve also added new weapon variants, updated gameplay mechanics, more balancing, and much more, so read on to find out everything that’s included in update 2.5!At the loftiest point on the cliffs, you’ll find the Temple. Once a temple of the old god, it has since been desecrated and overtaken by the Cult of the Beast, a group of people driven mad by starvation and cut off from the Lord of the City. In their desperation, they have turned to worship the very source of their strife - the sea.This new arena comes with new story quests and a new boss, known as…The Beast.The fetid creature that has haunted Mirah’s homeland. After emerging from the water, it poisoned the crops and plunged the land into darkness. It breathed life into its vile minions, which then spread across the land, corrupting and destroying everything in their path. Yet, within its heart lies a secret. A darkness so deep that all light is lost within it. The key to its destruction.Alongside the Temple and the Boss, the following weapon variants have been added in this update:We’ve also updated the following gameplay mechanics:And balanced the following skills accordingly:And, last but not least, here are the bug fixes that are included in this update: