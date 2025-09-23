Hello Neighbors!

Update 3 is finally here and we are excited to bring new content and quality of life updates across the board. Today we are happy to release the third major content update HIDE THE COOKIES!

WHAT IS IN THIS UPDATE?

Big update time! Read on, or watch the video recap below.

NEW NEIGHBOR: Cookie

Meet Cookie, Heartsville's newest resident!

Cookie is the neighborhoods infiltrator and saboteur. With her arsenal of scout skills and her trusty Multi-Tool, Cookie is ready to take out traps, disguise as a bush or tunnel her way across the Cul-De-Sac.



Multi-Tool- Primary

Attack: Cookie does a light melee attack.

Multi-Tool- Secondary

Disassemble: Cookie Disassembles a trap in front of her, making her able to steal it.

Abilities

Tunnel Digging (Default): Equip a shovel to dig a tunnel. When two tunnels have been placed, you can travel between them.

Camouflage (Level 5 unlock): Cookie gathers twigs and branches to quickly camouflage herself as a bush. She takes reduced damage while Camouflage is active.

Magpie Mayhem (Level 10 unlock): Cookie calls on her animal friends to protect her. Enemies that gets too close gets harassed by birds.



You can see Cookies character highlight here:

NEW GAME MODE: Prop Hunt

The new game mode Prop Hunt is here! Play hide-and-seek with your neighbors, where one team hides as props around the property, and the other tries to find and eliminate them before time runs out.



NEW BRAWL MAP: Harmony Foundation

Harmony Foundation joins the neighborhood, as the new brawl map. This under-construction part of the neighborhood provides and all-new playground for knocking out your favorite frenemy neighbors.

BRAWL IN ALL EXISTING MAPS

The Brawl gamemode will not be available in all existing maps, previously exclusive for the Destruction gamemode!

MENU REWORK FOR EASY REPLAYABILITY

Moving from dedicated servers to listen servers

In this update for are moving away from dedicated servers to make the creation and joining of different game modes more straightforward. We might get dedicated servers back in the future should the need arise but we felt this was the best way forward at this point in time. Together with the new replay functionality at the end of each match, we hope this will make it easier for people to find games, try out different game modes and have fun with their friends while we continue development!

(This change means that leaderboards will be temporarily removed from the game. We hope to have them back within long!)





MIXED QUALITY OF LIFE

In addition to the above, this update also brings with it a series of Quality of Life improvements and new customization.

Doubled the amount of XP gained

This is a long overdue change. For a while now it has been clear that the progression in the game lacked balancing. We are taking steps to address that now. Moving forward all experience gained during play will be doubled.

Spawn protection in Brawl

Together with the new brawler map, this update also introduces increased spawn protection when playing in brawl mode. We hope this help to alleviate some of the pain points that has been reported from this game mode.

Updated screen and UI effects

Several of the existing screen effects has had their visuals reworked. In addition, UI elements such as the ability icon and health bar have received additional functionality in order to make it easier for the players to understand and notice what is going on.

NEW ITEM SKINS

Glitter Wrench

Glitter Med-Kit

Glitter Sabotage Tool

Camo Sabotage Tool

Camo Wrench

NEW CHARACTER SKINS

Poodle Cookie

Junior Scout Cookie

Biker Doreen

Teddy Bear Kevin







UPDATE 3 - FULL PATCH NOTES

Below is the full list of patch notes

Features

New Neighbor: Cookie

New Game mode: Prop Hunt

New Brawl Map : Harmony Foundation

More achievements added

Menu rework: faster flow for getting into hosted games.

Play again for listen games

Vote for the next gamemode in the end screen

Quickplay has been disabled - No more dedicated server, only listen server

New Skins added to the shop: Glitter Wrench Glitter Med-Kit Glitter Sabotage Tool Camo Sabotage Tool Camo Wrench Poodle Cookie Junior Scout Cookie Biker Doreen Teddy Bear Kevin

New UI/Screen Effects New Sprint screen effect. New Doreen fury screen effect. New Regeneration screen effect. Added VFX when Special ability goes off cooldown. Added indication when an ability is available. Updated Hit screen effect with different intensities based off of damage taken (small, medium, big, crit) Updated Heal screen effect. Healthbar reacts to taking and healing damage. New screen effect when slowed





Tweaks

Doubled the amount of XP gained.

Spawn protection in Brawl

Highest scores are now highlighted in the scorescreen.

When the shop is opened while knocked out, it will set the player to not respawn automatically.

Its now possible to hot-join while the game is in the endscreen.

Updated Kim's character portraits to match her up-to-date look

Drive-by vans are now color-coded. Easier to differentiate between friendly and enemy vans.

The highest values on the scoreboard are now highlighted

Feedback added to item abilities with a long cooldown (Kim wrench throw, Deploying cannons, Deploying tripwires)

it is now possible to shoot projectiles through the timber beams in the construction yard buildings

Allow join in progress is now enabled by default.

Bugfixes

Dying after deploying traps/structures should correctly reduce ammo

Items with durability should no longer be stuck in hands after losing their durability.

Fixed Gramps healing animation not ending when the target is out of range or line of sight.

Skipping the splash screen at the start of the game now handles input correctly and no longer needs several mouse clicks to get through

When hotjoining, traps now appear in the correct deployment state.

Fixed jackhammer duplication bug.

Improved performance of PA Big Bertha explosion VFX

Fixed incorrect rotation of PA Big Bertha launch VFX

Fixed chat message formatting

... and a ton more that we probably forgot!

Known issues

Leaderboards will need a little love at a later point as we are moving away from the dedicated server solutions - for now.

Thank you to everyone, who is following the development of Neighbors closely and we look forward to present you the next big update in the near future. Stay tuned and have fun in the paradise.



See you in the neighborhood!



- INVISIBLE WALLS

