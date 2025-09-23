Greetings, Guildies!

Update 0.6 is here—and it brings secrets, romance, controller support, and a banquet full of shadows.

From the opulent halls of Usior’s private manor to the dark whispers of the Mazan forward camp and the long-awaited resolution of a certain pirate’s curse, this update marks our most narrative-rich expansion yet. With the addition of full controller support and a deeper roleplaying system, your journey through Respite is now more immersive than ever!

Full Controller Support Has Arrived!

You asked—we listened. Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds is now fully playable with a controller.

Full Support: Playstation and Xbox gamepads are now fully supported.

Streamlined Menus: Radial menus for skills and items, refined UIs, and optimized navigation.

Fluid Targeting: Cycle through targets or make use of a cursor for fluid skill usage and target selection in combat.

Enhanced looting: Streamlined looting allows for searching all surrounding loot containers with the hold of a button.

🍷 A Banquet of Shadows: Usior’s Palace

The elusive information broker Usior has invited you to an exclusive costume dinner party at his desert estate. But this is no simple celebration—he believes a heist is being plotted by one (or more) of his powerful guests. You’ve been tasked with uncovering the truth… without causing a scene.

This branching, dialogue-rich questline is designed to challenge your wit, reward your curiosity, and deepen your relationships.

A Lavish New Zone: Explore Usior’s manor, from starry balconies to secret vaults.

Romance & Reactivity: Bring one companion of your choice and experience unique interactions.

Investigation & Intrigue: Question nobles, examine evidence, and solve puzzles.

Multiple Outcomes: Foil the plot, correctly determine the perpetrator, and recruit a rogue mage!

🩸 Silence in the Jungle

The jungle stirs. Marshal Heinrik Peirot is investigating the sudden silence of a Mazan forward camp. No messages. No survivors. Just silence.

Accompany him into the green depths to uncover what befell the soldiers—and encounter something far older and darker than you expected.

New jungle puzzles;

A reactive prison-break scenario;

Confront Thal' Eth, the Blood God.

💀 A Pirate’s Curse: The Return of Morey

Morey has guided you from within a cursed skull long enough. Now it’s time to settle his unfinished business.

This companion quest can now be completed and—if you succeed—restore Morey to a fully playable form, complete with his signature swashbuckling combat style.

💬 Deeper Roleplaying: The Inclination System

Your selected inclination now matters. With over 200 inclination-specific dialogue options, special rewards, and unique outcomes, the overhauled Inclination system weaves your chosen personality into the narrative.

Your origin will influence NPC dialogue, unlock new choices, and shape your interactions throughout the world.

🛠️ Full changelog

Combat & Mechanics

Complete, native controller support for Playstation and Xbox gamepads.

Enhanced AI, including "IQ", providing for more random turns and targeting by certain enemy types.

Attributes, Skills & Items

Visual upgrades to the VFX for various skills.

Quivers now provide a % chance to recover special arrows.

Minor changes to starter skills.

UI, Performance & QoL

Dedicated Attributes/Level Up UI provides for more satisfying and intuitive level up and point allocation.

Various UI improvement with a view to enhancing visuals and usability, including Crafting and Stash menus.

New Content & Encounters

Usior's Palace map, narrative-focused with multiple floors and puzzle rooms.

Mazan Forward Camp with 3 battles plus one major encounter.

2 new companions: Morey and a new optional/missable companion, both with custom skills and sidequests.

A new narrative-focused beach/cave map.

200+ new inclination dialogue options added, with unique rewards and outcomes.

Major dialogue revisions to improve writing from the start of the game.

Visual enhancements to early-game maps.

Bug Fixes

Performance, pathfinding, and decision-making enhancement.

Resolved issues with party member respec

Dozens of minor quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

We can't wait for players to experience the latest that is offered in this update! As always, your feedback helps shape the path forward. Tell us what you think, share your builds, and report any bugs you uncover. We listening closely!

See you in Usior’s palace.

