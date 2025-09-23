Added a send all out button for employees.



Added a collect all button for debtors.



Fixed a bug where game wouldn't save after loading a previous save.



Added Blackjack tables that you can rig by stacking the deck in the houses favor.



Employees now find cards when scavenging after purchasing your first Blackjack table.



Tidied up some of the UI so it doesn't look like a four year old did it. Now it looks like a five year old did it.



Thanks to everyone who has had fun with the game. There will be more updates coming soon. If everything shakes out right I should be able to release a Halloween cosmetic update in the first couple weeks of October. I do also plan on adding in synergizing cosmetics in hopefully if not in the next update then in the update after. The idea would be like you buy a stripper power room and then your scavengers will find more coke out in the wilds for every stripper you have purchased or a Hillbilly you can buy that makes your shine stills produce more shine for every Hillbilly you have purchased. If any of this sounds interesting to you then stay tuned also let me know any features you would like to see added.sincerely,Kyle Kerlikowske