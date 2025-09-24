Fixes

1.Fixed certain storyline display issues;

2.Fixed subtitle stuttering in the “Epilogue” videos;

3.Fixed missing “Epilogue” videos;

4.Fixed missing audio in Chapter 5;

5.Fixed an issue where pop-ups could not be played due to network errors;

6.Fixed abnormal display of side achievement pop-ups;

7.Fixed subtitle errors in Korean and Thai.

Improvements

1.Added text prompts for treasure chest rewards;

2.Added a one-click unlock feature for videos in “Her Space.”

Tips

Videos in “Her Space” that have already been viewed will now show a “new” label. This is an added prompt feature, not a system error.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback! 💖

We’ll keep listening and working hard to bring you a better gameplay experience.

RainbowGame Development Team