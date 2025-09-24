 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20095631 Edited 24 September 2025 – 02:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

1.Fixed certain storyline display issues;

2.Fixed subtitle stuttering in the “Epilogue” videos;

3.Fixed missing “Epilogue” videos;

4.Fixed missing audio in Chapter 5;

5.Fixed an issue where pop-ups could not be played due to network errors;

6.Fixed abnormal display of side achievement pop-ups;

7.Fixed subtitle errors in Korean and Thai.

Improvements

1.Added text prompts for treasure chest rewards;

2.Added a one-click unlock feature for videos in “Her Space.”

Tips

Videos in “Her Space” that have already been viewed will now show a “new” label. This is an added prompt feature, not a system error.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback! 💖

We’ll keep listening and working hard to bring you a better gameplay experience.

RainbowGame Development Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3446681
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3446682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link