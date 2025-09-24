Fixes
1.Fixed certain storyline display issues;
2.Fixed subtitle stuttering in the “Epilogue” videos;
3.Fixed missing “Epilogue” videos;
4.Fixed missing audio in Chapter 5;
5.Fixed an issue where pop-ups could not be played due to network errors;
6.Fixed abnormal display of side achievement pop-ups;
7.Fixed subtitle errors in Korean and Thai.
Improvements
1.Added text prompts for treasure chest rewards;
2.Added a one-click unlock feature for videos in “Her Space.”
Tips
Videos in “Her Space” that have already been viewed will now show a “new” label. This is an added prompt feature, not a system error.
Thank you all for your continued support and feedback! 💖
We’ll keep listening and working hard to bring you a better gameplay experience.
RainbowGame Development Team
