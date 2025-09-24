Hi Students!

We've just released another hotfix addressing several issues to improve your gameplay experience even further. We appreciate everyone that reports any problems, thanks to you we can seriously make the game even better for everyone.

Here's a list of fixes and improvements:

Reduced the number of level-up notifications. From now on, you’ll see a single popup that combines the goal and the related stat increase.

Disabled opening windows via hotkeys when the window is currently blocked (e.g., map, calendar).

Fixed potential issues where loading a save outside of the tutorial could block access to windows like the map and calendar.

Resolved a bug where recruitment survey results were not correctly applied to the player’s character when starting a new game.

Corrected the display of trait values in descriptions.

Fixed activity tracking so the correct number of completed activities is saved (important for certain progression goals).

Updated some in-game text.

Added quick binds for windows.

Fixed rebind options not saving correctly in settings.

Improved exam visibility in the calendar.

Fixed exam window not working properly in certain languages.

That’s all for this hotfix! Again, thanks for all your feedback and reports - and keep them coming so we can keep improving Campus Life!

Remember to join our Discord if you want to share your thoughts, ideas or simply find some people to talk to about the game.

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way & Game Formatic team