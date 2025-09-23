 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Celestial Empire
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20095564 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is just a small hotfix to fix some text on the Game Over screen.

Size: 2.1 MB

Fixes

  • Fixed the Enemies Killed stat on the Game Over screen showing decimal places. No, you can't kill half an enemy.

Thanks!

Zdann

Changed files in this update

Depot 3008801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link