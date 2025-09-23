Hello!
This is just a small hotfix to fix some text on the Game Over screen.
Size: 2.1 MB
Fixes
Fixed the Enemies Killed stat on the Game Over screen showing decimal places. No, you can't kill half an enemy.
Thanks!
Zdann
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello!
This is just a small hotfix to fix some text on the Game Over screen.
Size: 2.1 MB
Fixed the Enemies Killed stat on the Game Over screen showing decimal places. No, you can't kill half an enemy.
Thanks!
Zdann
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update