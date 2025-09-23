New Region

First version of an additional meadow region. Accessible via the new passage south of the first meadows area. This region is wilder and is inhabited by the first insect creatures. In addition, the new plant creatures can be found there. The region will be upgraded over time as usual.

New

New armor Chitin Leather Shirt and Chitin Leather Pants added. Recipes available from Marek with a corresponding reputation value.

New weapons Chitin Sword and Chitin Mace added. Can now be learned in the blacksmith's starting quest series, but the recipes can also be purchased from him at any time.

New resource Chitin added. Usually drops from insect enemies.

Slings can now also drop a seed and be grown.

Plant creatures Toxflare, Chomber and Dragonbite added. Plant lamps Moonbell and Lunalotus added. Each of these plants has a chance to drop a seed that can be used to raise them.

Gamemodes

The attack type of plant creatures that you have raised yourself on your own land is now determined by the game mode. Cozy and Normal: Attacks only enemies. Hard and Hardcore: Attacks everything.

Improvements

The plant creature Snapper has been updated to a new format and visually enhanced.

The plant creature Sling has been updated to a new format.

The quarry is now closer to the entrance of the mountains and therefore easier to reach.

The quarry is now also marked on the map.

The blacksmith quest series has been revised. The blacksmith now offers quests for a weapon and all tools simultaneously, allowing you to choose which one you want to complete first.

The recipes for Iron Sword and Iron Mace are now available through a reputation quest at the blacksmith.

The recipe for the fanged mace is now always available from Nick.

Drop chances for many items increased.

The weapons Machete, Inferior Iron Sword and Superior Iron Sword have been disabled in Onyx.

The chest monster now only appears when you are close enough to it.

The use of melee weapons is now smoother.

Various item icons updated.

Stats for all weapons updated.

Light conditions of the day-night cycle improved.

Spell and combat system updated to enable upcoming features.

When sounds are played in the world, their origin is now taken into account.

Target system expanded.