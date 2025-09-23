 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20095485 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rolled back a change with key inputs for movement that could potentially cause the player to become stuck in forward motion when moving during animations (e.g., fall animations, slide to crouch, etc.)
  • As a result of this change, the auto-run/walk feature is disabled until further notice as it requires me re-writing part of the autorun functionality for better compatibility with the new key input system

