Patch notes:
Fixed graphical glitches on Map 1-4
Fixed a possible soft lock on Map 2-3
Fixed possible crash on Map 2-5 when playing in brazilian portuguese
Changed how some sprites are displayed and loaded
Other minor bug fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Patch notes:
Fixed graphical glitches on Map 1-4
Fixed a possible soft lock on Map 2-3
Fixed possible crash on Map 2-5 when playing in brazilian portuguese
Changed how some sprites are displayed and loaded
Other minor bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update