23 September 2025 Build 20095477 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Fixed graphical glitches on Map 1-4

  • Fixed a possible soft lock on Map 2-3

  • Fixed possible crash on Map 2-5 when playing in brazilian portuguese

  • Changed how some sprites are displayed and loaded

  • Other minor bug fixes

Windows 64-bit Fish Person Shooter Content Depot 1555591
