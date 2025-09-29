Hey players,

Hotfix 1.40.12 is now available. It addresses the inability to create new maps in the Level Editor and resolves the problem with the LIV VR toolset showing only a black silhouette.

Let us know if you experience any issues, thank you!

RELEASE NOTES:

- Fixed: The image for 'Katseye' displays the album artwork and not the single artwork when viewed throughout the application

- While streaming with LIV, the broadcast will show only a silhouette rather than your avatar or camera feed

Level Editor:

- Fixed: Inability to create new maps in the Level Editor