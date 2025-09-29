 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20095436 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey players,

Hotfix 1.40.12 is now available. It addresses the inability to create new maps in the Level Editor and resolves the problem with the LIV VR toolset showing only a black silhouette.

Let us know if you experience any issues, thank you!

RELEASE NOTES:

- Fixed: The image for 'Katseye' displays the album artwork and not the single artwork when viewed throughout the application

- While streaming with LIV, the broadcast will show only a silhouette rather than your avatar or camera feed

Level Editor:

- Fixed: Inability to create new maps in the Level Editor

