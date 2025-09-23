 Skip to content
23 September 2025
A crashfix, some bugfixes and some changes that were needed, what more can you wish for? Indeed: some falling leaves in the main menu. Winter is coming! (At least in the Northern hemisphere)

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.
If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

  • The Well and Cave now have the same building cost as the Bell Tower.

  • Deselect the selected card when ending building so the player can not remove rooms during the transition, potentially destroying the critical path for some rooms.

  • Removed Endless Tolling from and added Amplify Agony to the pool of cards that can be generated by Improvised Snare.

  • Humans with the Skip Turn Hex will stay idle when Compel is used.

  • The main menu now contains branches and falling leaves, since it is now Fall!

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed Cursed Gift always giving the same Hex from the same copy.

  • Fixed the Witch only applying Tension to one person when entering a room.

  • Fix shared agony endless loop when more than one human in a room has it.

Changed files in this update

