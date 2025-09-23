A crashfix, some bugfixes and some changes that were needed, what more can you wish for? Indeed: some falling leaves in the main menu. Winter is coming! (At least in the Northern hemisphere)

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.

If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

The Well and Cave now have the same building cost as the Bell Tower.

Deselect the selected card when ending building so the player can not remove rooms during the transition, potentially destroying the critical path for some rooms.

Removed Endless Tolling from and added Amplify Agony to the pool of cards that can be generated by Improvised Snare.

Humans with the Skip Turn Hex will stay idle when Compel is used.

The main menu now contains branches and falling leaves, since it is now Fall!

Fixed Bugs