Greetings fellow Unbroken,
The 3rd major update for Unbroken: the Awakening just dropped along with the awesome Boomstock event. Be sure to tune in for loads of cool games that go Boom, as well as a brand new exclusive trailer for UtA! But for now, here is a infographic how to access the time limited Boomstock level and 2 youtube clips fruther below: one is a preview of the some of the new content with commentary, as well as an action oriented trailer.
We are getting closer to leaving Early Access with one more major update to go. Estimating the final major update should be ready late December 25 / January 26. This one will focus mainly on polish/ refinement and microdetails.
As always feedback is very important I would be extremely grateful for the input. That's the major pro of Early Access, after all. Discord is the best and fastest way to do so, so hope to hear from you over there.
And of course, if you enjoyed the ride through Crests Edge, please do leave a review! It really means a lot and helps with the games visibility.
Please excuse I will be keeping this announcement a bit shorter and concise than usual: flu season started early in Poland and just contracted covid from the missus and brain fog and general pain is making it rather hard to focus.
So without further ado, moving on to the good stuff of the 3rd major udate:
New major content:
The 2 stage Boomstock Theatre level. Clear out the famous cinema located in Midtown for some explosive action and setpieces. Finding this one may be tricky, since it is a secret level, but for the duration of Boomstock (23rd-29th Sept) direct access will be available via the Boomstock poster in the saferoom at Coltons Rest
Russian language added: Handled by the talented Kristina and Andrei who also handled the Neckbreak translation. So I hope you enjoy this one! A minor heads up: Kristina pinged me that certain translations are missing: this one is one me, since the translations are ready but weren't correctly assigned in the project. Luckily these are easy and quick fixes and will get them done asap once I get back to good health with a smaller update.
New Resin: the untamed Resin is a wild one. Found usually in the wilderness, this resin boost up the players movement speed significantly as well as health. What's the catch? It actually starts off with a subtle time speed up as well. So making the best of this one is going to be challenging, although rewarding if ultimately tamed. For each kill during the resins duration will boost the players speed further and slow down time. So maxin a combo with this one is going to be rewarding to say the least.
New Fist attacks and transition to idle state. Updated all fist attacks as well as added new ones, like an uppercut, hooks and an open hand slap. After these attacks, player will briefly be in combat ready state with guard raised and lowering it back to the regular idle pose. The transition state is still WIP as forearms will not be visible if the state is active during sprinting. This will be adressed in a smaller update soon.
New Levels:
*Destruction playground. Accessed from Boomstock theatre, this one is quite something for the demolition squad enthusiasts. Test out the various destructibles as well as how enemies react to the environment with a well placed resin kick or shotgun blast. To access it, instead of heading for the main Boomstock theatre exit to the overgrowth behind the building on the right, drop down one level and go left. You'll see a sign for a demolition set.
*Palace museum. A proper entrance to the Earls palace has been added with a challening royal guard encounter
*Epilogue/Prologue level: a moody walk with gorgeous vista before joining Julian at the Plateau. Available at certain endgames or ng plus which will play out differently based on the players chosen path and choices.
Huge update to exisiting maps. Changes range from small cosmetic details to complete overhaul of areas. This affects around 60% of current scenes. So ie you'llsee a lot of smaller details and events in Gorlitz, polished midtown elevator in Vonderpark, reworked midtown alleys and multiple microdetails -Loads of new animations: ranging from enemy attacks, reloads, walking/running states, player reloads now more varied between each specific weapon, like ie loading a cannonball or cocking the precision rifle. And a whole lot more.
Reworked Chat GUI. Updated chat box, font, re-added avatars (which were disabled for Early Access launch, due to the system being unfinished) for improved visual aesthetics
New enemies, new dynamic tunes.
Updated gore system and effects. Dynamic blood gushes and drips have been added, as well as completely reworked gibs and impact effects.
New resinf filter: First off, thanks to Diana & Kuba for the idea! Available under general settings. A really cool cinematic black/white and red filter has been added. Available under the the "strong" and "seeing red" presets. The difference here is "strong" applies the filter only for the rage/adrenaline mode, whereas "seeing red" applies the filter for all resin.
New visual options: even more ways to alter the style to your liking. The cinematic post has been moved from the graphics settings to the visual styles settings, reworked Bloom and HDR settings, as well as brand new options like:
*HUD Post: This one is experimental and recommend to use with caution. It will unify the style more by applying the set post effects on the GUI/HUD as well. The potential downside here is that it can make the menus hard to read/navigate, especially with the pixelate/chromatic abberation turned on.
*Environmental Aura toggle: This will toggle presets of intensity of the mood ambient fog and volumetric effects
*Constrast slider: Since displays vary depending on hardware, this one should help out greatly for those finding the game too dark
*Experimental Post: What started out as a potential substitute for the cinematic post, ended up as an additional robust post effect settings: including sharpen, pixelate, outline, light flares and more
General update notes:
raildrop skybox fix
vondergracht new tallboy vars added to pavilon encounter
3 new city tallboy variations
Max brightness raised from 0,5->2
fixed gorlitz shop purchase state displays for musket and garlans rage (thanks: BarfFace9000)
vondergracht destructible boxes update
added toggle for new post fx: dither, anamorphic flares, autofocus
fixed outline values
fixed settings new display
new fist attacks
downtown grachtstadt details to cafe area
settings gfx tweaks
new intro movies for levels and scenes based on if frontier or township
updated fist new attacks, uppercut and slap and hook
bandit torch softer vol light
timeline gui layer order to -1 to not overlap intro level screen
towndown cafe vondgracht details
mountains wardcrest approach details
aura base density default 0.25
slap anim update
downtown vondergracht details
albrechts ridge added cave connection to ward crest pass
ward crest pass reworked post and lighting and detail start cave from albrechts added
stabber gfx cleanup manual
update hdr toggle settings status text to settings
navmesh improve bake for wardensrcrest pass
town tut connection ng plus to introhome
terrain update introhome
test combo notif font update (thanks: Kristina)
beach added to home intro and village details update
destructible test scene added
otto nelsons crossing noticeboard quests
update legacy neckbreak bullethole decals to fit UtA more
added destruct playground to project
added contrast brightness toggle
stun player softer
tanktop shotgun enemy with anims and materials
posh baroque wall and new destructibles
shortjack tune to boomstock lv
updated lighting boomstock
destructible particles for scene added
OC bake for boomstock lv
mixer music tweak to minimize overblown distortion cut audio
boomstock lv details and terrace added
added ambient color tween
reworked settings and logic for post effects, moved all to visual styles
added main post saturation toggle
updated layer wall posh house
connection logic for boomstock and lev id
details pavements and dirt/debris gorlitz
raildrop added alt skybox for 2nd moon
updated OC vonmain
added boomstock to leaderboard/replay/memoire
updated fists attack anims and materials
punchwall cracks and particles
destructlbe interior walls groggen in stein market
superkick gore elements new
actiavted gore kills and gore parts spawns
updated logic for super kick and enviro kills
skullspray new gfx
precision bolt reload
updated bladed attack anim shoulder
blade pickup and throw gfx update sprite
guts gore update
updated curbs back area map
nailgun material tweaks
bloom and hdr toggle tweaks, certain parameters moved from bloom to hdr
blade slice decal
4arm backhsadow fix for blunder and nailgun
boomstock added next lev optional transition to boomstock destruct level
vonmain optimised destructibles spawns to improve performance on von main main entrance
tanktop enemy txtr cleanup
precision reload update
gorlitz curbs and new mat to elevator section avenue
gfx spitfire enemy shooting scale/pos/rot fix
added Russian translation
updated english and rus fonts
bloom settings update
chat activity rework
fixed main menu and dropdown font for rus
new presets for bloom and hdr
new english combo tmpro font
destructible gazebo
fixed sampling nelson post intro bg light cloud
von main midtown elevator details
woodwall rayfire optimised particles lod system
cannonball explode lod system added
implemented contrast slider
shotgun spark color fix and mat
lod details explosive mine
cathedral lighting and msueam update
optimising cathedral and museum materials
town tutbreakenter door particle destroy added
vintage office added to project
added gore effect to death events
barrel damage 100->150
bluecape city fixed anim shoot
timeline rus font
added connection to castlow palace low level
gore events
gorlitz details to subway entrance area
added toggle logic for screen and camera space main canvas
added setting toggle for HUD post
added BW RED post for strong pills filter
updated chance random child gut on kick
palace entry optional post
reading room scene added
muzzle flashes update betnley and pistol
soft bloom scene slight mod
vonderpark tweaks
neuron red rage change for seeing red
embers assets added to nelsons crossing with mood post and sound radius
display case destruct glass
museum update with destruct statue
royal quarter deatils added to west side of map and signposts for carriage station to make it clearer destination of carriage
updated OC royal quarter and added wip mansion topleft section
royal rifles post shot muzzle smoke added
cannon animation added
reworked cannon visuals and materials
midtown details, cafe, confetti to central area
vonmain new OC test WIP
chatbox update
avatar gfx bg added chat
cleanup sprite shop name gfx
created mansion prefabs assembled
cannon dedicated hitgroup added
explosion cannonball added with blast decal
enemy cannon gfx and position fixed
enemy royal guard cannon deciated anims added
updated sound event cannon player reload
vonmain added advertisement for midtown lift and new OC
fixed museum plein werkhof connection
steinburg heights details to lowest section
occlusion portal optimisation for vonderpark gorlitz entrance
intro panels with according clips for frontier and township
town tut break enter npc voice exclamation on door break
fant town txtrs optimised
branches gr8 tree optmised
fixed npc chat missing avatar hospital letter
much weaker shadow txt on continue tutorial hint popup
midtown details central archive area
carriage interaction if active distance longer
disabled content creator build
brokers station new adverts and small tweaks
new didecated wlakslow anim for bandit city akimbo pistol
updated pl font
added black outline for main chat font for improved clarity
optimiasation occlusion portals with logic added to dukes retreat/vanhofs rise
added wall rust oval walls to vanhosrise interior
cannon bullet optimised
improved destuction fireworks destroyed first room columns boomstock
tower gracht alleys interior details added and props, adjusted holes and out of bounds
midtown updated backalleys and terrace market
Gorlitz cleanup and fixed tunnel stairwell to vonderpark
debris rock events to multiple scenes
boomstock details to explosion first encounter added and fixed start hud location
intro level update anims and font
vanhofs rise updated OC portals optimisation
midtown backalley tweaks and cablecar sound to uptown
fixed arcade exit boomstock
introhome fixed location display start
vonpark fixed certain tre OC static status and new bake
new terrace play sound next lev to midtow from vonpark
flashback betrothed gfx cleanup and anim tweaks
end tutorial get shot gfx update
bandit stabber/tallboy royal grunt manual cleanup gfx and normal map rework
jerry reworked texture and normal map and new emission
interior stansons place royal quarter added details/props/furntiture etc
gardens south wall rock fall event added particles and debris
royal stabber updated spritemesh bones and animations
default disabled cinematic post for new settings
updown lobby enemy size fixes and fixes hole in wall
fixed detached blood post enemy death spawning squirts mid air
vonpark updated OC optimisation and keizerkort ambush optimised range activation
further tweaks to base gor to avoid blood sqiurt in air (ie blood spawn for knife attached to hit position
updated animation overrides for bandit stabber tallboys 1 spritemesh
intro home consorts added
providence alley fix exit (thanks KC Operative)
fix exit connect earls parish volkhof (thanks: KC Operative)
fixed destructlbe cabinet
large update to first section boomstock cinema
column cinema destructible with events created and added to scene
boomstock cinema updated outdoor cinema
enemy bentley gfx and position fixed
disabled pickup weapon rotation for museum cabinet pickups
intro home consort alternates added
boomstock cinema further details
enemy minigun gfx fixed
boomstock terrace level logic added
fixed new precision royal rifle reload to idle hand position
shotgun muzzle flash fixed sparks attached to muzzle
added frontier level intros to woods-underpass-caves-etc
lakewoods updated jasper logic
gardens south fargoths safehouse updated details exterior
gorlitz fixed stair collision near top and fixed wall colliders near vonderpark entrance to enable walljump
raildrop added boomstock theatre sign with railing/scaffold style support
crowfeeder avatar gfx updated
added color var to intro anim canvas
cpt fargoth cape details and anim fix
optimised for very low LOD and dead body trigger columns destruct
cops enemy texture reworked and material with emission and dedicated new animation sets (ranged, special and melee)
LOD explosive barrel cinemare for very low settings added
new copp anim overrides
gorlitz and other areas new copper ranged size scale update
boomstock event advert added to bommstock level
boot print cleanup
ground rocks patchcastle updated to static navmesh
walltown north lots of microdetails added
central station, lots of microdetails to back alley section, post-mood volume areas etc
midtown cops backalleys with tiers added
working girl 2 variations created and added to central station
central station crime events copspawn added
central station added small square with benches in mid alley
high amount of microdetails added to steinburg heights
bandit tophat lighting updated
steinburg height secret interior added
intro township section betrothed awakening logic added for varying intros
MG arm added and updated material
nailgun updated details and mat
lockwood anim tweaks
player alt bwr filter to seeing red added
akimbo pistol new hands and position
pistol new hand gfx and mat
casino hints theatre and fix size bar
central station details hotel and bridge to station
details to start area steinburg heights
midtown fixed rock colliders (thanks: congo!)
midtown ground entry palace added details and material tweaks
gorlitz square LOD variant lights
casino material optimisation
bandit town tophat lighting furhter tweaks(range)
new resin: untamed resin added
boomstock ending details added
tantkop city enemy colliders updated so its easier to get a headshot
refined gfx for slimfast bandit rialdrop
added translations for untamed resin
destruction zone area exit added to boomstock
critsle lake details to middleground elevation, new OC and navmesh
gardens south added minor details to start area and untamed resin pickups
raildrop start and end area details added
boomstock final setpiece adjusted low volume cloud density
cleanup fireman spritesheet
tanktop boomstock enemy hp adjusted and and hit anim dedicated flinch
added ng plus logic to town tut trenches encounter. original enemy count now in in ng plus (thanks: sinsky)
trenches finale added info popup if enemies still alive (thanks: sinsky)
fixed gate coltons yard and added open gate on respawn
mistveil woods added backup player spawn to avoid lack of player spawn when selecting level from memoires/locket
boss names exported to loc-kit (translations coming soon)
added post punch fist idle transition variations
updated brightness BWR and updated player controller for the new value
updated fist animator transition post punch attack to idle
gardens smallupdated light exit to make the main exit stand out more (thanks: sinsky)
rework of nelsons fort caves, large amount of new details, new pickups and events
updated and more more props destructible (ie sie wooden fence by brown bandits) in volkenhof
updated ng plus logic for trench grunts
raildrop updated post volume area priority
settings moved cinematic post as main and experimental moved below.
disabled experimental post on start screen hub in settings. works fully in main game
nelsons fort microdetails and mood sections, and pickups
fist post hit idle fixed int to float for random anim
fist psot hit additional state/transtion back to idle to improve transition
updated level intro logic
Added headshot player video anim for war memory end animation
added new graphic for starting a base of township and mood color anim
short sabre player new updated hand and wrist gfx
pills filter changed to resin filter (thanks: Congo!)
boomstock cinema updated occlusion portals(disbaled in favour of regular OC, portal final caused bug) and new OC bake
new bloom hdr system default from minimum to medium
optimised tree mistwoods +new OC bake
reverted to old demo levels (more lvs and logic)
exit mistwoods arcade food tablle added
updated content creator build settings
gracht alley locked gate analogical text popups (of blocked, or cannot be opened because handle is on opposiste side etc)
fixed fleabag and trufflesnout death logic
asylum loons fixed head z position
restored final boomstock explosion shatter to pavilion
removed mandatory kill for wesley asylum
added interior mock to oudekerk from gracht alley to improve transition to next level
vonderpark new OC logic and bake
fixed cop static door vonderpark
fixed music bar wont stop playing on leave in vonderpark
added ceiling detail carltons rise
fixed midtown collision entry, new oc static batch logic bake
removed unused video variations in intro
house base rock details mistveil woods + new OC bake
brokers point gold chest added
optimised fort caves
aura camera updated /removed obsolete logic
hospitalstart added broken ceiling from asylum entry/ext
von main am dir light added to only high LOD
war memory tutorial finale flavour tweaks and pacing updates
input hint shadow and otuline made more subtle
enemy spear hp lowered
highland boss fixed enemylocked behind combat area bossfight
brokers point updated optional entry to gertrudes house
added rose icon and flower pickup display
added flower pickup to doom ridge
updated alt post tab to experimental post
manual stop calls to intro videos and tutorial got shot clip to possibly address video crash bug
start screen disable boomstock access for demo
updated boomstock demo condition interaction
updated got shot animation timing
import dfant environment asset
highland cave exit with consort event and obsidian church key pickup logic
obsidian keep church door open event logic
added bg keep to broker point cable car station entrance
destructible playground updated right corner wall destroy logic
tweaked end text pacing get shot anim
axe allow attack if not enough stamina
fixed flint spark cut death for grunt soldiers
julian refine texture and material
improved connection from hub checkin doom ridge cave to caves exits
player wounded sounds improved
added quick travel to new ng plus prologue
fixed malevolent ground spawn audio bug
locket pickup udpated logic for consorts in steinburg and mistveil woods
fixed typos midtown terrace lift poster
boomstock finale minigunner made aggro on player visible, to avoid him aggroing and shooting through the wall at the player before he sees him
boomstock exit to raildrop for arcade mode
destruction playground added weapons for arcade mode
locket pickup condition re-enabled
So that's it for this one. Thank for tuning in and hope you enjoy your time in Crests Edge.
Till the next one!
Cheers,
Mike
