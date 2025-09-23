Greetings fellow Unbroken,

The 3rd major update for Unbroken: the Awakening just dropped along with the awesome Boomstock event. Be sure to tune in for loads of cool games that go Boom, as well as a brand new exclusive trailer for UtA! But for now, here is a infographic how to access the time limited Boomstock level and 2 youtube clips fruther below: one is a preview of the some of the new content with commentary, as well as an action oriented trailer.

We are getting closer to leaving Early Access with one more major update to go. Estimating the final major update should be ready late December 25 / January 26. This one will focus mainly on polish/ refinement and microdetails.

As always feedback is very important I would be extremely grateful for the input. That's the major pro of Early Access, after all. Discord is the best and fastest way to do so, so hope to hear from you over there.

And of course, if you enjoyed the ride through Crests Edge, please do leave a review! It really means a lot and helps with the games visibility.

Please excuse I will be keeping this announcement a bit shorter and concise than usual: flu season started early in Poland and just contracted covid from the missus and brain fog and general pain is making it rather hard to focus.

So without further ado, moving on to the good stuff of the 3rd major udate:

New major content:

The 2 stage Boomstock Theatre level. Clear out the famous cinema located in Midtown for some explosive action and setpieces. Finding this one may be tricky, since it is a secret level, but for the duration of Boomstock (23rd-29th Sept) direct access will be available via the Boomstock poster in the saferoom at Coltons Rest

Russian language added: Handled by the talented Kristina and Andrei who also handled the Neckbreak translation. So I hope you enjoy this one! A minor heads up: Kristina pinged me that certain translations are missing: this one is one me, since the translations are ready but weren't correctly assigned in the project. Luckily these are easy and quick fixes and will get them done asap once I get back to good health with a smaller update.

New Resin: the untamed Resin is a wild one. Found usually in the wilderness, this resin boost up the players movement speed significantly as well as health. What's the catch? It actually starts off with a subtle time speed up as well. So making the best of this one is going to be challenging, although rewarding if ultimately tamed. For each kill during the resins duration will boost the players speed further and slow down time. So maxin a combo with this one is going to be rewarding to say the least.

New Fist attacks and transition to idle state. Updated all fist attacks as well as added new ones, like an uppercut, hooks and an open hand slap. After these attacks, player will briefly be in combat ready state with guard raised and lowering it back to the regular idle pose. The transition state is still WIP as forearms will not be visible if the state is active during sprinting. This will be adressed in a smaller update soon.

New Levels:

*Destruction playground. Accessed from Boomstock theatre, this one is quite something for the demolition squad enthusiasts. Test out the various destructibles as well as how enemies react to the environment with a well placed resin kick or shotgun blast. To access it, instead of heading for the main Boomstock theatre exit to the overgrowth behind the building on the right, drop down one level and go left. You'll see a sign for a demolition set.

*Palace museum. A proper entrance to the Earls palace has been added with a challening royal guard encounter

*Epilogue/Prologue level: a moody walk with gorgeous vista before joining Julian at the Plateau. Available at certain endgames or ng plus which will play out differently based on the players chosen path and choices.

Huge update to exisiting maps. Changes range from small cosmetic details to complete overhaul of areas. This affects around 60% of current scenes. So ie you'llsee a lot of smaller details and events in Gorlitz, polished midtown elevator in Vonderpark, reworked midtown alleys and multiple microdetails -Loads of new animations: ranging from enemy attacks, reloads, walking/running states, player reloads now more varied between each specific weapon, like ie loading a cannonball or cocking the precision rifle. And a whole lot more.

Reworked Chat GUI. Updated chat box, font, re-added avatars (which were disabled for Early Access launch, due to the system being unfinished) for improved visual aesthetics

New enemies, new dynamic tunes.

Updated gore system and effects. Dynamic blood gushes and drips have been added, as well as completely reworked gibs and impact effects.

New resinf filter: First off, thanks to Diana & Kuba for the idea! Available under general settings. A really cool cinematic black/white and red filter has been added. Available under the the "strong" and "seeing red" presets. The difference here is "strong" applies the filter only for the rage/adrenaline mode, whereas "seeing red" applies the filter for all resin.

New visual options: even more ways to alter the style to your liking. The cinematic post has been moved from the graphics settings to the visual styles settings, reworked Bloom and HDR settings, as well as brand new options like:

*HUD Post: This one is experimental and recommend to use with caution. It will unify the style more by applying the set post effects on the GUI/HUD as well. The potential downside here is that it can make the menus hard to read/navigate, especially with the pixelate/chromatic abberation turned on.

*Environmental Aura toggle: This will toggle presets of intensity of the mood ambient fog and volumetric effects

*Constrast slider: Since displays vary depending on hardware, this one should help out greatly for those finding the game too dark

*Experimental Post: What started out as a potential substitute for the cinematic post, ended up as an additional robust post effect settings: including sharpen, pixelate, outline, light flares and more

General update notes:

raildrop skybox fix

vondergracht new tallboy vars added to pavilon encounter

3 new city tallboy variations

Max brightness raised from 0,5->2

fixed gorlitz shop purchase state displays for musket and garlans rage (thanks: BarfFace9000)

vondergracht destructible boxes update

added toggle for new post fx: dither, anamorphic flares, autofocus

fixed outline values

fixed settings new display

new fist attacks

downtown grachtstadt details to cafe area

settings gfx tweaks

new intro movies for levels and scenes based on if frontier or township

updated fist new attacks, uppercut and slap and hook

bandit torch softer vol light

timeline gui layer order to -1 to not overlap intro level screen

towndown cafe vondgracht details

mountains wardcrest approach details

aura base density default 0.25

slap anim update

downtown vondergracht details

albrechts ridge added cave connection to ward crest pass

ward crest pass reworked post and lighting and detail start cave from albrechts added

stabber gfx cleanup manual

update hdr toggle settings status text to settings

navmesh improve bake for wardensrcrest pass

town tut connection ng plus to introhome

terrain update introhome

test combo notif font update (thanks: Kristina)

beach added to home intro and village details update

destructible test scene added

otto nelsons crossing noticeboard quests

update legacy neckbreak bullethole decals to fit UtA more

added destruct playground to project

added contrast brightness toggle

stun player softer

tanktop shotgun enemy with anims and materials

posh baroque wall and new destructibles

shortjack tune to boomstock lv

updated lighting boomstock

destructible particles for scene added

OC bake for boomstock lv

mixer music tweak to minimize overblown distortion cut audio

boomstock lv details and terrace added

added ambient color tween

reworked settings and logic for post effects, moved all to visual styles

added main post saturation toggle

updated layer wall posh house

connection logic for boomstock and lev id

details pavements and dirt/debris gorlitz

raildrop added alt skybox for 2nd moon

updated OC vonmain

added boomstock to leaderboard/replay/memoire

updated fists attack anims and materials

punchwall cracks and particles

destructlbe interior walls groggen in stein market

superkick gore elements new

actiavted gore kills and gore parts spawns

updated logic for super kick and enviro kills

skullspray new gfx

precision bolt reload

updated bladed attack anim shoulder

blade pickup and throw gfx update sprite

guts gore update

updated curbs back area map

nailgun material tweaks

bloom and hdr toggle tweaks, certain parameters moved from bloom to hdr

blade slice decal

4arm backhsadow fix for blunder and nailgun

boomstock added next lev optional transition to boomstock destruct level

vonmain optimised destructibles spawns to improve performance on von main main entrance

tanktop enemy txtr cleanup

precision reload update

gorlitz curbs and new mat to elevator section avenue

gfx spitfire enemy shooting scale/pos/rot fix

added Russian translation

updated english and rus fonts

bloom settings update

chat activity rework

fixed main menu and dropdown font for rus

new presets for bloom and hdr

new english combo tmpro font

destructible gazebo

fixed sampling nelson post intro bg light cloud

von main midtown elevator details

woodwall rayfire optimised particles lod system

cannonball explode lod system added

implemented contrast slider

shotgun spark color fix and mat

lod details explosive mine

cathedral lighting and msueam update

optimising cathedral and museum materials

town tutbreakenter door particle destroy added

vintage office added to project

added gore effect to death events

barrel damage 100->150

bluecape city fixed anim shoot

timeline rus font

added connection to castlow palace low level

gore events

gorlitz details to subway entrance area

added toggle logic for screen and camera space main canvas

added setting toggle for HUD post

added BW RED post for strong pills filter

updated chance random child gut on kick

palace entry optional post

reading room scene added

muzzle flashes update betnley and pistol

soft bloom scene slight mod

vonderpark tweaks

neuron red rage change for seeing red

embers assets added to nelsons crossing with mood post and sound radius

display case destruct glass

museum update with destruct statue

royal quarter deatils added to west side of map and signposts for carriage station to make it clearer destination of carriage

updated OC royal quarter and added wip mansion topleft section

royal rifles post shot muzzle smoke added

cannon animation added

reworked cannon visuals and materials

midtown details, cafe, confetti to central area

vonmain new OC test WIP

chatbox update

avatar gfx bg added chat

cleanup sprite shop name gfx

created mansion prefabs assembled

cannon dedicated hitgroup added

explosion cannonball added with blast decal

enemy cannon gfx and position fixed

enemy royal guard cannon deciated anims added

updated sound event cannon player reload

vonmain added advertisement for midtown lift and new OC

fixed museum plein werkhof connection

steinburg heights details to lowest section

occlusion portal optimisation for vonderpark gorlitz entrance

intro panels with according clips for frontier and township

town tut break enter npc voice exclamation on door break

fant town txtrs optimised

branches gr8 tree optmised

fixed npc chat missing avatar hospital letter

much weaker shadow txt on continue tutorial hint popup

midtown details central archive area

carriage interaction if active distance longer

disabled content creator build

brokers station new adverts and small tweaks

new didecated wlakslow anim for bandit city akimbo pistol

updated pl font

added black outline for main chat font for improved clarity

optimiasation occlusion portals with logic added to dukes retreat/vanhofs rise

added wall rust oval walls to vanhosrise interior

cannon bullet optimised

improved destuction fireworks destroyed first room columns boomstock

tower gracht alleys interior details added and props, adjusted holes and out of bounds

midtown updated backalleys and terrace market

Gorlitz cleanup and fixed tunnel stairwell to vonderpark

debris rock events to multiple scenes

boomstock details to explosion first encounter added and fixed start hud location

intro level update anims and font

vanhofs rise updated OC portals optimisation

midtown backalley tweaks and cablecar sound to uptown

fixed arcade exit boomstock

introhome fixed location display start

vonpark fixed certain tre OC static status and new bake

new terrace play sound next lev to midtow from vonpark

flashback betrothed gfx cleanup and anim tweaks

end tutorial get shot gfx update

bandit stabber/tallboy royal grunt manual cleanup gfx and normal map rework

jerry reworked texture and normal map and new emission

interior stansons place royal quarter added details/props/furntiture etc

gardens south wall rock fall event added particles and debris

royal stabber updated spritemesh bones and animations

default disabled cinematic post for new settings

updown lobby enemy size fixes and fixes hole in wall

fixed detached blood post enemy death spawning squirts mid air

vonpark updated OC optimisation and keizerkort ambush optimised range activation

further tweaks to base gor to avoid blood sqiurt in air (ie blood spawn for knife attached to hit position

updated animation overrides for bandit stabber tallboys 1 spritemesh

intro home consorts added

providence alley fix exit (thanks KC Operative)

fix exit connect earls parish volkhof (thanks: KC Operative)

fixed destructlbe cabinet

large update to first section boomstock cinema

column cinema destructible with events created and added to scene

boomstock cinema updated outdoor cinema

enemy bentley gfx and position fixed

disabled pickup weapon rotation for museum cabinet pickups

intro home consort alternates added

boomstock cinema further details

enemy minigun gfx fixed

boomstock terrace level logic added

fixed new precision royal rifle reload to idle hand position

shotgun muzzle flash fixed sparks attached to muzzle

added frontier level intros to woods-underpass-caves-etc

lakewoods updated jasper logic

gardens south fargoths safehouse updated details exterior

gorlitz fixed stair collision near top and fixed wall colliders near vonderpark entrance to enable walljump

raildrop added boomstock theatre sign with railing/scaffold style support

crowfeeder avatar gfx updated

added color var to intro anim canvas

cpt fargoth cape details and anim fix

optimised for very low LOD and dead body trigger columns destruct

cops enemy texture reworked and material with emission and dedicated new animation sets (ranged, special and melee)

LOD explosive barrel cinemare for very low settings added

new copp anim overrides

gorlitz and other areas new copper ranged size scale update

boomstock event advert added to bommstock level

boot print cleanup

ground rocks patchcastle updated to static navmesh

walltown north lots of microdetails added

central station, lots of microdetails to back alley section, post-mood volume areas etc

midtown cops backalleys with tiers added

working girl 2 variations created and added to central station

central station crime events copspawn added

central station added small square with benches in mid alley

high amount of microdetails added to steinburg heights

bandit tophat lighting updated

steinburg height secret interior added

intro township section betrothed awakening logic added for varying intros

MG arm added and updated material

nailgun updated details and mat

lockwood anim tweaks

player alt bwr filter to seeing red added

akimbo pistol new hands and position

pistol new hand gfx and mat

casino hints theatre and fix size bar

central station details hotel and bridge to station

details to start area steinburg heights

midtown fixed rock colliders (thanks: congo!)

midtown ground entry palace added details and material tweaks

gorlitz square LOD variant lights

casino material optimisation

bandit town tophat lighting furhter tweaks(range)

new resin: untamed resin added

boomstock ending details added

tantkop city enemy colliders updated so its easier to get a headshot

refined gfx for slimfast bandit rialdrop

added translations for untamed resin

destruction zone area exit added to boomstock

critsle lake details to middleground elevation, new OC and navmesh

gardens south added minor details to start area and untamed resin pickups

raildrop start and end area details added

boomstock final setpiece adjusted low volume cloud density

cleanup fireman spritesheet

tanktop boomstock enemy hp adjusted and and hit anim dedicated flinch

added ng plus logic to town tut trenches encounter. original enemy count now in in ng plus (thanks: sinsky)

trenches finale added info popup if enemies still alive (thanks: sinsky)

fixed gate coltons yard and added open gate on respawn

mistveil woods added backup player spawn to avoid lack of player spawn when selecting level from memoires/locket

boss names exported to loc-kit (translations coming soon)

added post punch fist idle transition variations

updated brightness BWR and updated player controller for the new value

updated fist animator transition post punch attack to idle

gardens smallupdated light exit to make the main exit stand out more (thanks: sinsky)

rework of nelsons fort caves, large amount of new details, new pickups and events

updated and more more props destructible (ie sie wooden fence by brown bandits) in volkenhof

updated ng plus logic for trench grunts

raildrop updated post volume area priority

settings moved cinematic post as main and experimental moved below.

disabled experimental post on start screen hub in settings. works fully in main game

nelsons fort microdetails and mood sections, and pickups

fist post hit idle fixed int to float for random anim

fist psot hit additional state/transtion back to idle to improve transition

updated level intro logic

Added headshot player video anim for war memory end animation

added new graphic for starting a base of township and mood color anim

short sabre player new updated hand and wrist gfx

pills filter changed to resin filter (thanks: Congo!)

boomstock cinema updated occlusion portals(disbaled in favour of regular OC, portal final caused bug) and new OC bake

new bloom hdr system default from minimum to medium

optimised tree mistwoods +new OC bake

reverted to old demo levels (more lvs and logic)

exit mistwoods arcade food tablle added

updated content creator build settings

gracht alley locked gate analogical text popups (of blocked, or cannot be opened because handle is on opposiste side etc)

fixed fleabag and trufflesnout death logic

asylum loons fixed head z position

restored final boomstock explosion shatter to pavilion

removed mandatory kill for wesley asylum

added interior mock to oudekerk from gracht alley to improve transition to next level

vonderpark new OC logic and bake

fixed cop static door vonderpark

fixed music bar wont stop playing on leave in vonderpark

added ceiling detail carltons rise

fixed midtown collision entry, new oc static batch logic bake

removed unused video variations in intro

house base rock details mistveil woods + new OC bake

brokers point gold chest added

optimised fort caves

aura camera updated /removed obsolete logic

hospitalstart added broken ceiling from asylum entry/ext

von main am dir light added to only high LOD

war memory tutorial finale flavour tweaks and pacing updates

input hint shadow and otuline made more subtle

enemy spear hp lowered

highland boss fixed enemylocked behind combat area bossfight

brokers point updated optional entry to gertrudes house

added rose icon and flower pickup display

added flower pickup to doom ridge

updated alt post tab to experimental post

manual stop calls to intro videos and tutorial got shot clip to possibly address video crash bug

start screen disable boomstock access for demo

updated boomstock demo condition interaction

updated got shot animation timing

import dfant environment asset

highland cave exit with consort event and obsidian church key pickup logic

obsidian keep church door open event logic

added bg keep to broker point cable car station entrance

destructible playground updated right corner wall destroy logic

tweaked end text pacing get shot anim

axe allow attack if not enough stamina

fixed flint spark cut death for grunt soldiers

julian refine texture and material

improved connection from hub checkin doom ridge cave to caves exits

player wounded sounds improved

added quick travel to new ng plus prologue

fixed malevolent ground spawn audio bug

locket pickup udpated logic for consorts in steinburg and mistveil woods

fixed typos midtown terrace lift poster

boomstock finale minigunner made aggro on player visible, to avoid him aggroing and shooting through the wall at the player before he sees him

boomstock exit to raildrop for arcade mode

destruction playground added weapons for arcade mode

locket pickup condition re-enabled

So that's it for this one. Thank for tuning in and hope you enjoy your time in Crests Edge.

Till the next one!

Cheers,

Mike