Major 23 September 2025 Build 20095396 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow Unbroken,

The 3rd major update for Unbroken: the Awakening just dropped along with the awesome Boomstock event. Be sure to tune in for loads of cool games that go Boom, as well as a brand new exclusive trailer for UtA! But for now, here is a infographic how to access the time limited Boomstock level and 2 youtube clips fruther below: one is a preview of the some of the new content with commentary, as well as an action oriented trailer.

We are getting closer to leaving Early Access with one more major update to go. Estimating the final major update should be ready late December 25 / January 26. This one will focus mainly on polish/ refinement and microdetails.

As always feedback is very important I would be extremely grateful for the input. That's the major pro of Early Access, after all. Discord is the best and fastest way to do so, so hope to hear from you over there.

And of course, if you enjoyed the ride through Crests Edge, please do leave a review! It really means a lot and helps with the games visibility.

Please excuse I will be keeping this announcement a bit shorter and concise than usual: flu season started early in Poland and just contracted covid from the missus and brain fog and general pain is making it rather hard to focus.

So without further ado, moving on to the good stuff of the 3rd major udate:

New major content:

  • The 2 stage Boomstock Theatre level. Clear out the famous cinema located in Midtown for some explosive action and setpieces. Finding this one may be tricky, since it is a secret level, but for the duration of Boomstock (23rd-29th Sept) direct access will be available via the Boomstock poster in the saferoom at Coltons Rest

  • Russian language added: Handled by the talented Kristina and Andrei who also handled the Neckbreak translation. So I hope you enjoy this one! A minor heads up: Kristina pinged me that certain translations are missing: this one is one me, since the translations are ready but weren't correctly assigned in the project. Luckily these are easy and quick fixes and will get them done asap once I get back to good health with a smaller update.

  • New Resin: the untamed Resin is a wild one. Found usually in the wilderness, this resin boost up the players movement speed significantly as well as health. What's the catch? It actually starts off with a subtle time speed up as well. So making the best of this one is going to be challenging, although rewarding if ultimately tamed. For each kill during the resins duration will boost the players speed further and slow down time. So maxin a combo with this one is going to be rewarding to say the least.

  • New Fist attacks and transition to idle state. Updated all fist attacks as well as added new ones, like an uppercut, hooks and an open hand slap. After these attacks, player will briefly be in combat ready state with guard raised and lowering it back to the regular idle pose. The transition state is still WIP as forearms will not be visible if the state is active during sprinting. This will be adressed in a smaller update soon.

  • New Levels:

*Destruction playground. Accessed from Boomstock theatre, this one is quite something for the demolition squad enthusiasts. Test out the various destructibles as well as how enemies react to the environment with a well placed resin kick or shotgun blast. To access it, instead of heading for the main Boomstock theatre exit to the overgrowth behind the building on the right, drop down one level and go left. You'll see a sign for a demolition set.

*Palace museum. A proper entrance to the Earls palace has been added with a challening royal guard encounter

*Epilogue/Prologue level: a moody walk with gorgeous vista before joining Julian at the Plateau. Available at certain endgames or ng plus which will play out differently based on the players chosen path and choices.

  • Huge update to exisiting maps. Changes range from small cosmetic details to complete overhaul of areas. This affects around 60% of current scenes. So ie you'llsee a lot of smaller details and events in Gorlitz, polished midtown elevator in Vonderpark, reworked midtown alleys and multiple microdetails -Loads of new animations: ranging from enemy attacks, reloads, walking/running states, player reloads now more varied between each specific weapon, like ie loading a cannonball or cocking the precision rifle. And a whole lot more.

  • Reworked Chat GUI. Updated chat box, font, re-added avatars (which were disabled for Early Access launch, due to the system being unfinished) for improved visual aesthetics

  • New enemies, new dynamic tunes.

  • Updated gore system and effects. Dynamic blood gushes and drips have been added, as well as completely reworked gibs and impact effects.

  • New resinf filter: First off, thanks to Diana & Kuba for the idea! Available under general settings. A really cool cinematic black/white and red filter has been added. Available under the the "strong" and "seeing red" presets. The difference here is "strong" applies the filter only for the rage/adrenaline mode, whereas "seeing red" applies the filter for all resin.

  • New visual options: even more ways to alter the style to your liking. The cinematic post has been moved from the graphics settings to the visual styles settings, reworked Bloom and HDR settings, as well as brand new options like:

*HUD Post: This one is experimental and recommend to use with caution. It will unify the style more by applying the set post effects on the GUI/HUD as well. The potential downside here is that it can make the menus hard to read/navigate, especially with the pixelate/chromatic abberation turned on.

*Environmental Aura toggle: This will toggle presets of intensity of the mood ambient fog and volumetric effects

*Constrast slider: Since displays vary depending on hardware, this one should help out greatly for those finding the game too dark

*Experimental Post: What started out as a potential substitute for the cinematic post, ended up as an additional robust post effect settings: including sharpen, pixelate, outline, light flares and more

General update notes:

  • raildrop skybox fix

  • vondergracht new tallboy vars added to pavilon encounter

  • 3 new city tallboy variations

  • Max brightness raised from 0,5->2

  • fixed gorlitz shop purchase state displays for musket and garlans rage (thanks: BarfFace9000)

  • vondergracht destructible boxes update

  • added toggle for new post fx: dither, anamorphic flares, autofocus

  • fixed outline values

  • fixed settings new display

  • new fist attacks

  • downtown grachtstadt details to cafe area

  • settings gfx tweaks

  • new intro movies for levels and scenes based on if frontier or township

  • updated fist new attacks, uppercut and slap and hook

  • bandit torch softer vol light

  • timeline gui layer order to -1 to not overlap intro level screen

  • towndown cafe vondgracht details

  • mountains wardcrest approach details

  • aura base density default 0.25

  • slap anim update

  • downtown vondergracht details

  • albrechts ridge added cave connection to ward crest pass

  • ward crest pass reworked post and lighting and detail start cave from albrechts added

  • stabber gfx cleanup manual

  • update hdr toggle settings status text to settings

  • navmesh improve bake for wardensrcrest pass

  • town tut connection ng plus to introhome

  • terrain update introhome

  • test combo notif font update (thanks: Kristina)

  • beach added to home intro and village details update

  • destructible test scene added

  • otto nelsons crossing noticeboard quests

  • update legacy neckbreak bullethole decals to fit UtA more

  • added destruct playground to project

  • added contrast brightness toggle

  • stun player softer

  • tanktop shotgun enemy with anims and materials

  • posh baroque wall and new destructibles

  • shortjack tune to boomstock lv

  • updated lighting boomstock

  • destructible particles for scene added

  • OC bake for boomstock lv

  • mixer music tweak to minimize overblown distortion cut audio

  • boomstock lv details and terrace added

  • added ambient color tween

  • reworked settings and logic for post effects, moved all to visual styles

  • added main post saturation toggle

  • updated layer wall posh house

  • connection logic for boomstock and lev id

  • details pavements and dirt/debris gorlitz

  • raildrop added alt skybox for 2nd moon

  • updated OC vonmain

  • added boomstock to leaderboard/replay/memoire

  • updated fists attack anims and materials

  • punchwall cracks and particles

  • destructlbe interior walls groggen in stein market

  • superkick gore elements new

  • actiavted gore kills and gore parts spawns

  • updated logic for super kick and enviro kills

  • skullspray new gfx

  • precision bolt reload

  • updated bladed attack anim shoulder

  • blade pickup and throw gfx update sprite

  • guts gore update

  • updated curbs back area map

  • nailgun material tweaks

  • bloom and hdr toggle tweaks, certain parameters moved from bloom to hdr

  • blade slice decal

  • 4arm backhsadow fix for blunder and nailgun

  • boomstock added next lev optional transition to boomstock destruct level

  • vonmain optimised destructibles spawns to improve performance on von main main entrance

  • tanktop enemy txtr cleanup

  • precision reload update

  • gorlitz curbs and new mat to elevator section avenue

  • gfx spitfire enemy shooting scale/pos/rot fix

  • added Russian translation

  • updated english and rus fonts

  • bloom settings update

  • chat activity rework

  • fixed main menu and dropdown font for rus

  • new presets for bloom and hdr

  • new english combo tmpro font

  • destructible gazebo

  • fixed sampling nelson post intro bg light cloud

  • von main midtown elevator details

  • woodwall rayfire optimised particles lod system

  • cannonball explode lod system added

  • implemented contrast slider

  • shotgun spark color fix and mat

  • lod details explosive mine

  • cathedral lighting and msueam update

  • optimising cathedral and museum materials

  • town tutbreakenter door particle destroy added

  • vintage office added to project

  • added gore effect to death events

  • barrel damage 100->150

  • bluecape city fixed anim shoot

  • timeline rus font

  • added connection to castlow palace low level

  • gore events

  • gorlitz details to subway entrance area

  • added toggle logic for screen and camera space main canvas

  • added setting toggle for HUD post

  • added BW RED post for strong pills filter

  • updated chance random child gut on kick

  • palace entry optional post

  • reading room scene added

  • muzzle flashes update betnley and pistol

  • soft bloom scene slight mod

  • vonderpark tweaks

  • neuron red rage change for seeing red

  • embers assets added to nelsons crossing with mood post and sound radius

  • display case destruct glass

  • museum update with destruct statue

  • royal quarter deatils added to west side of map and signposts for carriage station to make it clearer destination of carriage

  • updated OC royal quarter and added wip mansion topleft section

  • royal rifles post shot muzzle smoke added

  • cannon animation added

  • reworked cannon visuals and materials

  • midtown details, cafe, confetti to central area

  • vonmain new OC test WIP

  • chatbox update

  • avatar gfx bg added chat

  • cleanup sprite shop name gfx

  • created mansion prefabs assembled

  • cannon dedicated hitgroup added

  • explosion cannonball added with blast decal

  • enemy cannon gfx and position fixed

  • enemy royal guard cannon deciated anims added

  • updated sound event cannon player reload

  • vonmain added advertisement for midtown lift and new OC

  • fixed museum plein werkhof connection

  • steinburg heights details to lowest section

  • occlusion portal optimisation for vonderpark gorlitz entrance

  • intro panels with according clips for frontier and township

  • town tut break enter npc voice exclamation on door break

  • fant town txtrs optimised

  • branches gr8 tree optmised

  • fixed npc chat missing avatar hospital letter

  • much weaker shadow txt on continue tutorial hint popup

  • midtown details central archive area

  • carriage interaction if active distance longer

  • disabled content creator build

  • brokers station new adverts and small tweaks

  • new didecated wlakslow anim for bandit city akimbo pistol

  • updated pl font

  • added black outline for main chat font for improved clarity

  • optimiasation occlusion portals with logic added to dukes retreat/vanhofs rise

  • added wall rust oval walls to vanhosrise interior

  • cannon bullet optimised

  • improved destuction fireworks destroyed first room columns boomstock

  • tower gracht alleys interior details added and props, adjusted holes and out of bounds

  • midtown updated backalleys and terrace market

  • Gorlitz cleanup and fixed tunnel stairwell to vonderpark

  • debris rock events to multiple scenes

  • boomstock details to explosion first encounter added and fixed start hud location

  • intro level update anims and font

  • vanhofs rise updated OC portals optimisation

  • midtown backalley tweaks and cablecar sound to uptown

  • fixed arcade exit boomstock

  • introhome fixed location display start

  • vonpark fixed certain tre OC static status and new bake

  • new terrace play sound next lev to midtow from vonpark

  • flashback betrothed gfx cleanup and anim tweaks

  • end tutorial get shot gfx update

  • bandit stabber/tallboy royal grunt manual cleanup gfx and normal map rework

  • jerry reworked texture and normal map and new emission

  • interior stansons place royal quarter added details/props/furntiture etc

  • gardens south wall rock fall event added particles and debris

  • royal stabber updated spritemesh bones and animations

  • default disabled cinematic post for new settings

  • updown lobby enemy size fixes and fixes hole in wall

  • fixed detached blood post enemy death spawning squirts mid air

  • vonpark updated OC optimisation and keizerkort ambush optimised range activation

  • further tweaks to base gor to avoid blood sqiurt in air (ie blood spawn for knife attached to hit position

  • updated animation overrides for bandit stabber tallboys 1 spritemesh

  • intro home consorts added

  • providence alley fix exit (thanks KC Operative)

  • fix exit connect earls parish volkhof (thanks: KC Operative)

  • fixed destructlbe cabinet

  • large update to first section boomstock cinema

  • column cinema destructible with events created and added to scene

  • boomstock cinema updated outdoor cinema

  • enemy bentley gfx and position fixed

  • disabled pickup weapon rotation for museum cabinet pickups

  • intro home consort alternates added

  • boomstock cinema further details

  • enemy minigun gfx fixed

  • boomstock terrace level logic added

  • fixed new precision royal rifle reload to idle hand position

  • shotgun muzzle flash fixed sparks attached to muzzle

  • added frontier level intros to woods-underpass-caves-etc

  • lakewoods updated jasper logic

  • gardens south fargoths safehouse updated details exterior

  • gorlitz fixed stair collision near top and fixed wall colliders near vonderpark entrance to enable walljump

  • raildrop added boomstock theatre sign with railing/scaffold style support

  • crowfeeder avatar gfx updated

  • added color var to intro anim canvas

  • cpt fargoth cape details and anim fix

  • optimised for very low LOD and dead body trigger columns destruct

  • cops enemy texture reworked and material with emission and dedicated new animation sets (ranged, special and melee)

  • LOD explosive barrel cinemare for very low settings added

  • new copp anim overrides

  • gorlitz and other areas new copper ranged size scale update

  • boomstock event advert added to bommstock level

  • boot print cleanup

  • ground rocks patchcastle updated to static navmesh

  • walltown north lots of microdetails added

  • central station, lots of microdetails to back alley section, post-mood volume areas etc

  • midtown cops backalleys with tiers added

  • working girl 2 variations created and added to central station

  • central station crime events copspawn added

  • central station added small square with benches in mid alley

  • high amount of microdetails added to steinburg heights

  • bandit tophat lighting updated

  • steinburg height secret interior added

  • intro township section betrothed awakening logic added for varying intros

  • MG arm added and updated material

  • nailgun updated details and mat

  • lockwood anim tweaks

  • player alt bwr filter to seeing red added

  • akimbo pistol new hands and position

  • pistol new hand gfx and mat

  • casino hints theatre and fix size bar

  • central station details hotel and bridge to station

  • details to start area steinburg heights

  • midtown fixed rock colliders (thanks: congo!)

  • midtown ground entry palace added details and material tweaks

  • gorlitz square LOD variant lights

  • casino material optimisation

  • bandit town tophat lighting furhter tweaks(range)

  • new resin: untamed resin added

  • boomstock ending details added

  • tantkop city enemy colliders updated so its easier to get a headshot

  • refined gfx for slimfast bandit rialdrop

  • added translations for untamed resin

  • destruction zone area exit added to boomstock

  • critsle lake details to middleground elevation, new OC and navmesh

  • gardens south added minor details to start area and untamed resin pickups

  • raildrop start and end area details added

  • boomstock final setpiece adjusted low volume cloud density

  • cleanup fireman spritesheet

  • tanktop boomstock enemy hp adjusted and and hit anim dedicated flinch

  • added ng plus logic to town tut trenches encounter. original enemy count now in in ng plus (thanks: sinsky)

  • trenches finale added info popup if enemies still alive (thanks: sinsky)

  • fixed gate coltons yard and added open gate on respawn

  • mistveil woods added backup player spawn to avoid lack of player spawn when selecting level from memoires/locket

  • boss names exported to loc-kit (translations coming soon)

  • added post punch fist idle transition variations

  • updated brightness BWR and updated player controller for the new value

  • updated fist animator transition post punch attack to idle

  • gardens smallupdated light exit to make the main exit stand out more (thanks: sinsky)

  • rework of nelsons fort caves, large amount of new details, new pickups and events

  • updated and more more props destructible (ie sie wooden fence by brown bandits) in volkenhof

  • updated ng plus logic for trench grunts

  • raildrop updated post volume area priority

  • settings moved cinematic post as main and experimental moved below.

  • disabled experimental post on start screen hub in settings. works fully in main game

  • nelsons fort microdetails and mood sections, and pickups

  • fist post hit idle fixed int to float for random anim

  • fist psot hit additional state/transtion back to idle to improve transition

  • updated level intro logic

  • Added headshot player video anim for war memory end animation

  • added new graphic for starting a base of township and mood color anim

  • short sabre player new updated hand and wrist gfx

  • pills filter changed to resin filter (thanks: Congo!)

  • boomstock cinema updated occlusion portals(disbaled in favour of regular OC, portal final caused bug) and new OC bake

  • new bloom hdr system default from minimum to medium

  • optimised tree mistwoods +new OC bake

  • reverted to old demo levels (more lvs and logic)

  • exit mistwoods arcade food tablle added

  • updated content creator build settings

  • gracht alley locked gate analogical text popups (of blocked, or cannot be opened because handle is on opposiste side etc)

  • fixed fleabag and trufflesnout death logic

  • asylum loons fixed head z position

  • restored final boomstock explosion shatter to pavilion

  • removed mandatory kill for wesley asylum

  • added interior mock to oudekerk from gracht alley to improve transition to next level

  • vonderpark new OC logic and bake

  • fixed cop static door vonderpark

  • fixed music bar wont stop playing on leave in vonderpark

  • added ceiling detail carltons rise

  • fixed midtown collision entry, new oc static batch logic bake

  • removed unused video variations in intro

  • house base rock details mistveil woods + new OC bake

  • brokers point gold chest added

  • optimised fort caves

  • aura camera updated /removed obsolete logic

  • hospitalstart added broken ceiling from asylum entry/ext

  • von main am dir light added to only high LOD

  • war memory tutorial finale flavour tweaks and pacing updates

  • input hint shadow and otuline made more subtle

  • enemy spear hp lowered

  • highland boss fixed enemylocked behind combat area bossfight

  • brokers point updated optional entry to gertrudes house

  • added rose icon and flower pickup display

  • added flower pickup to doom ridge

  • updated alt post tab to experimental post

  • manual stop calls to intro videos and tutorial got shot clip to possibly address video crash bug

  • start screen disable boomstock access for demo

  • updated boomstock demo condition interaction

  • updated got shot animation timing

  • import dfant environment asset

  • highland cave exit with consort event and obsidian church key pickup logic

  • obsidian keep church door open event logic

  • added bg keep to broker point cable car station entrance

  • destructible playground updated right corner wall destroy logic

  • tweaked end text pacing get shot anim

  • axe allow attack if not enough stamina

  • fixed flint spark cut death for grunt soldiers

  • julian refine texture and material

  • improved connection from hub checkin doom ridge cave to caves exits

  • player wounded sounds improved

  • added quick travel to new ng plus prologue

  • fixed malevolent ground spawn audio bug

  • locket pickup udpated logic for consorts in steinburg and mistveil woods

  • fixed typos midtown terrace lift poster

  • boomstock finale minigunner made aggro on player visible, to avoid him aggroing and shooting through the wall at the player before he sees him

  • boomstock exit to raildrop for arcade mode

  • destruction playground added weapons for arcade mode

  • locket pickup condition re-enabled

So that's it for this one. Thank for tuning in and hope you enjoy your time in Crests Edge.

Till the next one!

Cheers,

Mike

