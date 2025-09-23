

Greetings, Commanders!



1931-1945: Their Childhood - Tunnel Warfare is now officially available in Early Access! Thank you for your support and for joining us on this journey to shape the game.



📍 Current Version (V0.4) - What You Can Experience NOW:

The core gameplay loop is complete. You can already experience the unique tactical simulation that defines our game:

• Build Your Underground Fortress: Freely DIY tunnel networks and trap systems to create your ultimate defense.

• True-to-Life Combat: Using historical weapon data and complex formulas, both sides play by the same rules. Victory comes from wisdom and tactics, not superior stats.

• Dynamic Morale Systems: Manage both individual enemy morale (causing them to flee) and overall enemy morale (causing a full retreat) to win engagements.

• Hero & Reputation Growth: Your heroes level up through combat, becoming more powerful. Your village's Reputation grows with each victory, unlocking better rewards but also attracting stronger enemy attacks.

• The Taunt Mechanic: Think the enemy is retreating too soon? Use the Taunt function to provoke them into fighting longer!



🔧 Our Development Roadmap & How YOU Can Help:

This is just the beginning. Your feedback is crucial to our development.

• Short-term (Within 1 month): We will prioritize fixing critical bugs and gameplay issues based on your reports.

• Next Major Update (Target: October): We are working on a significant update, planned to include:

- Proactive side quests during strategic phases.

- A revamped and more effective tech tree.

- Enemy reinforcement calling and assembly mechanics.

- Smarter enemy AI for searching and entering tunnels.

- More realistic weapon durability and loot drop systems.

• We Need Your Feedback! Please report bugs and share your ideas here:

- BUG Report:

- Feedback & Suggestions:🎉 Launch Celebration:To celebrate the launch and the Steam Autumn Sale, the game is available at a 40% discount for only $1.79 USD (original price: $2.99 USD)! This offer is for a limited time.Thank you for your trust and support. We are excited to build this authentic tactical experience together with you.- The Development Team