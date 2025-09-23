 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20095390 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Commanders!

1931-1945: Their Childhood - Tunnel Warfare is now officially available in Early Access! Thank you for your support and for joining us on this journey to shape the game.

📍 Current Version (V0.4) - What You Can Experience NOW:
The core gameplay loop is complete. You can already experience the unique tactical simulation that defines our game:
• Build Your Underground Fortress: Freely DIY tunnel networks and trap systems to create your ultimate defense.
• True-to-Life Combat: Using historical weapon data and complex formulas, both sides play by the same rules. Victory comes from wisdom and tactics, not superior stats.
• Dynamic Morale Systems: Manage both individual enemy morale (causing them to flee) and overall enemy morale (causing a full retreat) to win engagements.
• Hero & Reputation Growth: Your heroes level up through combat, becoming more powerful. Your village's Reputation grows with each victory, unlocking better rewards but also attracting stronger enemy attacks.
• The Taunt Mechanic: Think the enemy is retreating too soon? Use the Taunt function to provoke them into fighting longer!

🔧 Our Development Roadmap & How YOU Can Help:
This is just the beginning. Your feedback is crucial to our development.
• Short-term (Within 1 month): We will prioritize fixing critical bugs and gameplay issues based on your reports.
• Next Major Update (Target: October): We are working on a significant update, planned to include:
- Proactive side quests during strategic phases.
- A revamped and more effective tech tree.
- Enemy reinforcement calling and assembly mechanics.
- Smarter enemy AI for searching and entering tunnels.
- More realistic weapon durability and loot drop systems.
• We Need Your Feedback! Please report bugs and share your ideas here:
- BUG Report:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3806260/view/512969696635521799

- Feedback & Suggestions:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3806260/view/512969696635521801


🎉 Launch Celebration:
To celebrate the launch and the Steam Autumn Sale, the game is available at a 40% discount for only $1.79 USD (original price: $2.99 USD)! This offer is for a limited time.

Thank you for your trust and support. We are excited to build this authentic tactical experience together with you.

- The Development Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link