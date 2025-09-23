 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20095282 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
TCG 0.8.39
Quality-of-life, onboarding, and balance pass.

Gameplay & Systems

* Fairy Powers: now cost Element Points; gain +1 EP each time you play a card of the matching element.
* Spectate Mode: mission rewards / UI disabled.
* Traps: abilities are prevented from triggering when a unit is destroyed or transformed by a trap.
* New Trait: Fish.
* Silence: now also prevents evolution.
* UI: added self-player targeting indicator zone.
* Onboarding: added main menu tutorial.
* Tutorial (Plant #1): made easier and clearer.
* Rush: can attack immediately; cannot target the player on the turn it’s played.

Card Updates

* Rush replaces Haste on: Tempish, Mosatrus, Alfrost.
* Spiky: remove “draw 1”; HP 3 -> 2.
* Envish: destroy threshold HP 4 -> 3.
* Lurian: ATK 7 -> 6.
* Mirion: Draw 1 -> Draw 2.
* Clampion: HP 6 -> 7.
* Trats: ATK 2 -> 3.
* Headrac: HP 2 -> 3.
* Zargon: HP 9 -> 8.
* Dofurious: HP 8 -> 9.
* Cursed Tree: Cost 3 -> 2.
* Water Ring: duration 3 turns -> 4 turns.
* Psychic Potion: Cost 2 -> 1.
* Gamud: HP 3 -> 4.
* Dark Moshee: Cost 2 -> 3.
* Extinct: renamed to Fungi Infection.
* Growth: renamed to Sprout Shower; now only boosts Plant characters.

