TCG 0.8.39

Quality-of-life, onboarding, and balance pass.



Gameplay & Systems



* Fairy Powers: now cost Element Points; gain +1 EP each time you play a card of the matching element.

* Spectate Mode: mission rewards / UI disabled.

* Traps: abilities are prevented from triggering when a unit is destroyed or transformed by a trap.

* New Trait: Fish.

* Silence: now also prevents evolution.

* UI: added self-player targeting indicator zone.

* Onboarding: added main menu tutorial.

* Tutorial (Plant #1): made easier and clearer.

* Rush: can attack immediately; cannot target the player on the turn it’s played.



Card Updates



* Rush replaces Haste on: Tempish, Mosatrus, Alfrost.

* Spiky: remove “draw 1”; HP 3 -> 2.

* Envish: destroy threshold HP 4 -> 3.

* Lurian: ATK 7 -> 6.

* Mirion: Draw 1 -> Draw 2.

* Clampion: HP 6 -> 7.

* Trats: ATK 2 -> 3.

* Headrac: HP 2 -> 3.

* Zargon: HP 9 -> 8.

* Dofurious: HP 8 -> 9.

* Cursed Tree: Cost 3 -> 2.

* Water Ring: duration 3 turns -> 4 turns.

* Psychic Potion: Cost 2 -> 1.

* Gamud: HP 3 -> 4.

* Dark Moshee: Cost 2 -> 3.

* Extinct: renamed to Fungi Infection.

* Growth: renamed to Sprout Shower; now only boosts Plant characters.

