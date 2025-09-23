 Skip to content
Major 23 September 2025 Build 20095230 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Ready for a new challenge? Arena Mode is now unlocked once you beat the main story on any difficulty. Step into the arena and pick one of 3 unique characters to fight endless waves of enemies. Master new skills and prove your true strength!

Changed files in this update

Windows Starry Knight Content Depot 1714461
