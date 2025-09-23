Ready for a new challenge? Arena Mode is now unlocked once you beat the main story on any difficulty. Step into the arena and pick one of 3 unique characters to fight endless waves of enemies. Master new skills and prove your true strength!
Starry Knight V2.0 is here! New Content: Arena Mode
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Starry Knight Content Depot 1714461
