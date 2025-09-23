 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20095228
Update notes via Steam Community

• Fix: Corrected several translation errors in the Simplified Chinese localization.

• Improve: Refined Save/Load logic for greater stability.

• Add: New PHYSICS “Accurate” mode — reduces clipping/penetration but makes rope drag slower.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3544021
