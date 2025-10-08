Thanks to some helpful player feedback, I’ve made key changes to Bean Beasts aimed at improving quality of life and reducing tedium and frustration.

Gems Collected Independently

Once you collect a Challenge or Difficulty gem, it now permanently unlocks. This means you can complete challenges independently, or on a lower difficulty, and still earn gems for the shop. This should make the bosses easier, as you can tackle each gem individually if needed.

For players who enjoy the challenge of completing a level on Hero difficulty and collecting both gems in one go, this is still acknowledged with a visual change to the gem, but it no longer affects unlockable items in the Shop. This ensures players who prefer a more casual playthrough aren’t unfairly punished.

Note - If you already had 5 gems before this update, they will automatically convert to the new flashy versions.

Rebalancing Enemy Immunities

Immunities were originally added to encourage varied tactics by making certain Beasts or Traps less effective on specific maps. However, many players found this mechanic restrictive and frustrating. Immunity has now been relegated to a rare trait.

MetalRocky - Water/Fire immunity switched to Resist.

Rockies - Remain only immune to lightning.

Inkies - Fire immunity switched to Resist.

IceGolem - Remains immune to Ice.

Magnet Crystals - No longer immune to Lightning/Ice/Water - Now only resist Lightning and Ice.

Scaly+ / FrostScaly - Ice immunity switched to Resist.

Necky - Remains immune to Water.

Cutta - Lightning Immunity switched to Resist.

DeathSnail - Remains immune to lightning.

HellSnail - Remains immune to lightning and fire.

Gargoyle - Immunity to lightning switched to Resist.

Pumpkid, Pumpkin, Pumpking - Immunity to Earth switched to Resist.

Raptor - Remains immune to lightning / water.

Ants, WarriorAnts, Antqueen - No longer immune to Earth.

GlobRunner - Immune to Ice/Water switched to Resist. No longer resists Slow/Stun.

Misoli - No longer immune to Earth. Fire immunity switched for Resist.

Nautilus - No longer immune to Ice / Lightning. Lightning switched to resist.

Necky - Immunity to water switched to resist.

Raptor - Immunity to lightning switched to resist.

Trike - Immunity to earth switched to resist.

Rex - Remains immune to fire.

Enemy Info Visibility

Enemy strength and weakness info is now visible to all players from the start. The mechanic of unlocking details by defeating a number of enemies now only applies to their picture and name.

Originally, this was intended as a fun discovery mechanic, encouraging experimentation. However, it's clear many players found it tedious. This new approach retains some mystery while still giving players the info needed to plan strategically, without relying on trial and error.

Challenge Adjustments

Challenges were designed to mix up gameplay and encourage the use of different traps and mechanics. They were never meant to be overly difficult, so I’ve rebalanced many of them to be less demanding.

Combined with the new gem system, challenges should now feel less restrictive and more rewarding.

1-2 : 1000 Damage with ballista reduced to 500.

1-3 : 30 Enemies on fire reduced to 5.

1-4 : 30 Bushes down to 20. 100 Enemies with slow down to 50.

1-6 : Lost pup given more HP. Save 15 Beans reduced to 8.

1-7 : Apple tree given more HP. Thorn damage reduced to 500.

1-8 : Enemies into the Abyss Reduced from 200 to 100.

1-9 : Reduced Chest HP and removed 2 magic shards.

2-1 : Magnetic shards HP have reduced HP.

2-2 : Magic damage threshold reduced by 50% for each difficulty. Magic sword given more HP.

2-3 : Perfect Abilities requirement lowered / Some gunpowder shards removed.

2-4 : Reduced Chest HP

2-6 : Energy limit raised.

2-7 : Snowman HP lowered. Status Effects needed reduced from 500 to 200.

2-9 : Enemies needed for Burn / Geysir have been reduced.

3-1 : Cursed tiles hit less frequently.

3-2 : Earth mound given more hit points. Cannon damage reduced from 6666 to 3000.

3-3 : Poison reduced from 100 to 50. Fright reduced from 50 to 20.

3-4 : Fewer perfect abilities needed.

3-6 : Torches can be lit using electric damage as well.

3-7 : Impact Damage requirement lowered.

3-8 : Removed the first pile of bones. Iron bars have less HP.

3-9 : Thorn damage and Sword damage needed reduced.

4-1 : Hit enemies with explosions count reduced.

4-3 : Elemental chests now take damage from all sources. Stun thorn requirement lowered.

4-6 : Nautilus shell requirement lowered. Glove given more HP.

4-7 : Trap part cost reduced. Magic damage needed reduced by a lot.

4-8 : Beans needed to save reduced from 45 to 40.

Rebalance to Flying Enemies

Flying enemies don’t follow the grid like other units, making them unpredictable and often immune to many traps. Based on feedback, I’ve made the following changes:

Air units now move 25–50% slower.

Their hitboxes have been increased, making them easier to target.

Overall Difficulty

The most common piece of feedback has been that the game is too hard. I believe the changes above will reduce overall difficulty without compromising the core mechanics.

I hope these updates help create a more enjoyable experience for more players moving forward.

-

Lastly, a big thank you to everyone who has bought the game, left feedback and reviews, reported bugs and generally supported me on this journey to make a game!

Cheers!

Josh.

Anxious Noob.