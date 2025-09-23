Character Movement: Right-click



Menus/Entry/Exit: Left-click



Button Interactions: Left-click



(1)Important Update! The game now supports full one-handed mouse control.(2)The "Skip" button for most mini-games has been adjusted and can now be clicked before the game even starts.(3)Fixed a bug where opening the inventory could sometimes cause a white screen.(4)Fixed a bug where the character would sometimes flicker when moving with the mouse on certain devices.(5)UX improvement. Clicking outside of poster shops/convenience store panel will close it.(6)Fixed a bug where some Anime Con chaos events were being triggered before conditions met.(7)Fixed a bug where the volume for the Yui singing mini-game could not be controlled.(8)Fixed text overflow issues in the Russian version.