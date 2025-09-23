- Character Movement: Right-click
- Menus/Entry/Exit: Left-click
- Button Interactions: Left-click
(2)The "Skip" button for most mini-games has been adjusted and can now be clicked before the game even starts.
(3)Fixed a bug where opening the inventory could sometimes cause a white screen.
(4)Fixed a bug where the character would sometimes flicker when moving with the mouse on certain devices.
(5)UX improvement. Clicking outside of poster shops/convenience store panel will close it.
(6)Fixed a bug where some Anime Con chaos events were being triggered before conditions met.
(7)Fixed a bug where the volume for the Yui singing mini-game could not be controlled.
(8)Fixed text overflow issues in the Russian version.
Changed files in this update