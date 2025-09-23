 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20095173 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(1)Important Update! The game now supports full one-handed mouse control.
  • Character Movement: Right-click
  • Menus/Entry/Exit: Left-click
  • Button Interactions: Left-click

(2)The "Skip" button for most mini-games has been adjusted and can now be clicked before the game even starts.

(3)Fixed a bug where opening the inventory could sometimes cause a white screen.

(4)Fixed a bug where the character would sometimes flicker when moving with the mouse on certain devices.

(5)UX improvement. Clicking outside of poster shops/convenience store panel will close it.

(6)Fixed a bug where some Anime Con chaos events were being triggered before conditions met.

(7)Fixed a bug where the volume for the Yui singing mini-game could not be controlled.

(8)Fixed text overflow issues in the Russian version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2755481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link