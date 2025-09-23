Friends, family, funny people,

We are back with another hotfix offering up several bug fixes and addressing some rather annoying instances of crashing on Xbox.

What’s more, Hotfix #34 brings a special update to those of you playing on Steam Deck: Baldur’s Gate 3 now features a native Steam Deck build! This means the game can now be run natively on the platform, resulting in a more stable framerate, lower loading times, and smoother gameplay.

This is not just good news for Steam Deck users either, the work the team has put into this build also means that everyone will get to enjoy overall improvements to the way game models are streamed on all platforms, which should reduce framerate spikes in busy areas, such as the Lower City in Act 3.

Find your best Steam Deck settings

When launching the game on Steam Deck after Hotfix #34, you will be on the native Steam Deck graphics settings by default. You can always give these settings a tweak, whether you decide to go native or play with Proton.

Our wonderful Support Team have put together a comprehensive guide on the Steam Deck Native transition with all the information you may need: https://larian.com/support/faqs/steam-deck-native-version_121

Want the TL;DR version? Read on below!



What’s the difference between the Steam Deck Native and Proton version?

Our Proton version runs on the Steam Deck via the Proton compatibility layer, which requires extra CPU processing power. Running the game natively on the Steam Deck requires less CPU usage and memory consumption overall!

Savegames

Where are my saves located currently (before using the Steam Deck Native version)?

Before the Steam Deck Native version becomes the primary version, your saves will be in the compatdata folder:

/home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1086940/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/Local/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3/PlayerProfiles/Public



Where are my saves located when I use the Steam Deck Native version?

After the Steam Deck Native version becomes the primary version, your saves will be in the following folder: /home/deck/.local/share/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3/PlayerProfiles/Public



Why are my saves in different folders?

When Baldur’s Gate 3 runs on the Proton compatibility layer, the Proton version will store the saves in the compatdata folder, which is a mirrored version of the Windows file storage system. On the Steam Deck Native version, the saves are stored natively on the SteamOS file storage system.

Will my savegames be transferred over to the new version when I use the Steam Deck Native version?

If your Steam Cloud saves are turned on, your most recent saves will be synced to the Steam Deck Native savegame folder automatically.

What if I don’t have Cloud saves turned on, or I want to access my older saves?

Your saves are still stored on the Steam Deck, but they will be stored in the compatdata folder.

You can manually transfer these files via the Desktop:

First, switch to Desktop Mode by clicking on the Steam button and selecting Power. Then click on Switch to Desktop. If you’ve got a mouse and keyboard to hand, plug them in to make your life a little easier, and click on the folder icon on the bar at the bottom. In the explorer window, navigate to: /home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1086940/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/Local/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3/PlayerProfiles/Public Copy the Savegames folder. Navigate to: /home/deck/.local/share/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3/PlayerProfiles/Public Paste the copied folder in this location.

Mods on Steam Deck

Will my mods be transferred over automatically?

If you are logged into your Larian Account and have it connected to mod.io, all mods you are subscribed to will be downloaded when the transition to Steam Deck Native occurs.



What if I’m not logged into a Larian Account or connected to mod.io ?

You can either manually download the mods from the Mod Manager or transfer them manually from the previous folder.

To do so,switch to Desktop Mode by clicking on the Steam button and selecting Power. Then click on Switch to Desktop. Click on the folder icon on the bar at the bottom. In the explorer window, navigate to: /home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1086940/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/Local/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3 Copy the Mods folder. Navigate to: /home/deck/.local/share/Larian Studios/Baldur's Gate 3/ Paste the copied folder in this location.

Find more information about this new build in the guide provided in our Support Portal: https://larian.com/support/faqs/steam-deck-native-version_121

HOTIFX #34

And now onto what else is new with Hotfix #34.

FIXES

Crashes and Performance

Fixed a potential crash related to the Slow condition during combat.

Fixed a potential crash related to using the Find Familiar spell on Scratch and Boo during combat.

Xbox

Fixed a crash that could occur when suspending and then resuming the game mid-cinematic.

Fixed a crash when loading a save while playing an Honour Mode game.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to hang and become unresponsive when exiting to the Main Menu from an Honour Mode game.

Selecting View Xbox Live Profile via the Larian Friends list will now correctly show the user's gamercard.

Fixed a Cross-Play issue where, if one player had their cross-network privileges blocked on Xbox and was then invited to a multiplayer session by a friend, they wouldn't get notified of the conflict in their settings telling them why they couldn't proceed to the lobby.

Fixed a bug where creating a new game in Honour Mode after having loaded a previous savegame would cause the game to get stuck at 33% or 83% loading.

Gameplay

Fixed the Hound of Ill Omen and the Accursed Spectre's HP being affected by difficulty modifiers for enemy characters.

Fixed a bug causing the Apostle of Myrkul to regain Hit Points every time you load a savegame mid-combat in Tactician and Honour Mode.



Audio

Fixed a bug causing the sounds that djinn summons make when they follow you to loop continuously, creating an uncharacteristic metallic thrum.

When you're on the ground floor of Felogyr's Fireworks, the smokepowder explosions going off on the floor above will no longer sound like they're happening right next to you.

Fixed the audio levels for a rat in the Lower City that you, tragically, couldn't hear squeak when it squoke.

Fixed missing SFX when preparing to cast Wind Walk.

Fixed an issue causing the SFX to play longer than they should when preparing to cast the Way of the Drunken Master's subclass-specific actions.

Fixed missing SFX when preparing to cast Booming Blade.

Fixed the SFX for preparing a Starry Form continuing to play if you cast the spell quickly after selecting it.

Fixed missing SFX when Astarion taps Woe on the ground during a cinematic.

Fixed missing SFX in the overhead dialogue between Minthara and the questioners in Moonrise Towers Prison.

Fixed a sound resource for Photo Mode not being generated correctly.

Fixed the rattling Moonlantern SFX continuing to play after you unequip it.

Recovered some missing SFX when casting Speak with Dead on the mind flayer in the Shattered Sanctum.

Reminded Halsin to actually yell when he gains barbarian Rage instead of silently miming it.

Fixed the SFX during Vlaakith's appearance at camp getting cut off prematurely.

Cinematics