Hey Pinball Fans!



First of all, we’d like to say a huge thank you for all the feedback you’ve been sending us about the new menu. This project wouldn’t be possible without your support and input!

Today we’re rolling out a new update that fixes several issues and introduces some exciting new features. We’ve also started improving the Steam Deck view, making previously hidden or hard-to-see options more accessible. There’s still a long way to go to make the menu work perfectly across all views, so please keep sharing your bug reports with us. The fastest way is via our Discord channel, but you can also post them in the Steam Bug Report discussion.

Here’s what has changed so far:

Fixed an issue where switching to the next in-game camera with Steam Input didn’t work correctly.

Restored missing Glow Intensity Preset values in the graphics options.

Fixed error with custom tournaments showing “Not supported tournament type” .

Cabinet Mode is now properly disabled the DMD and backglass display in VR.

Fixed a bug where Replays sometimes appeared at 4th or 5th place instead of only for the top 3 scores.

Right mouse click functionality was added, so menus are now properly usable with mouse buttons only .

Fixed issues with the Hue Slider not working in certain places.

Certain sound effects (like plunger and some slingshots) now correctly respond to volume settings.

Additional music sound effects now scale with the Menu Music Volume setting.

Added a warning if Steam Input is enabled while using XInput (or vice versa).

If Steam Input is enabled, controller icons are now always displayed in the layout.

VR options now shows VR status and includes a Recenter button .

Added a Table View Size option.

Clicking the in-game camera icon with the mouse now properly switches to the next camera (just like pressing the C key).

Improved visibility of the main category navigation bar . Profile information has been repositioned to the bottom-left corner for better layout balance.

Increased the size of Store items for improved readability.

Fixed issues with long text strings in various languages (not all languages are fully revised yet, but readability has been greatly improved).

Updated the Tournament Leaderboard layout with a dedicated space for the replay button.

Of course, updates aren’t just about bug fixing we’ve also listened to your requests and brought new ways to play.

1-Ball Mode in Tournaments : Create intense single-ball tournaments (requires Bronze Pack) for faster, more exciting matches.

New Quest Types : Variety is the spice of pinball, so we’ve added new challenges: Pass Score Target Eliminator Lamp Hunter 90 Sec Quests Note: You must achieve the target score in a single game using these new quests.

We have increased the number of daily, weekly, and monthly quests. These changes will take effect from tomorrow.

These new quest types are designed to keep you on your toes and make gameplay even more dynamic.

Finally, let’s talk about controls, because we know this is important for many of you. We’ve looked into Steam Input and XInput support, and here’s what you need to know:

Steam Input is usually enabled by default in Steam. If you want to use it, go to Zaccaria Pinball → Controller Configuration (controller icon) and make sure Steam Input is active for our game . Also, choose the new controller layout , called “Zaccaria Pinball - New Version V2”. This layout fully supports the updated menu UI. In the game select Options → Controller settings, set the Controller Input Method to Steam Input.

If you'd rather use XInput, you will need to disable Steam Input in the Steam client settings for our game. Then restart the game, and in the game select Options → Controller settings, set the Controller Input Method to XINPUT. Make sure your controller supports XInput natively.

Note: If we update or change the new layout, you will need to manually reapply the layout in order to receive those fixes.

We know this process can be a bit confusing. Unfortunately, because of how Steam handles controller abstraction on different platforms (especially Steam Deck), we can’t bypass some of these limitations.

A small report for Mac users. We are currently investigating audio issues occurring on Mac. So far, our investigation points to a problem related to OpenAL support. We’re actively working on a solution and will update you as soon as a fix is available.

Thank you again for your amazing support and enthusiasm. Updates like this are shaped by your feedback, and we can’t wait to hear what you think about these changes. Time to fire up the flippers and enjoy some pinball!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team