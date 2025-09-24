 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20094949 Edited 24 September 2025 – 08:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I have released updates Ver. 1.0.2 and 1.0.2.2.
The details of the updates are as follows:


Version 1.0.2:

[Additions]

  • Added explanation for lock-on fixation to the basic controls tutorial,

  • Added pop-up keyboard support on Steam Deck,

[Changes & Adjustments]

  • Added Ocean graphics settings, decreased base setting from High to Normal,

  • Lowered default settings when launching on Steam Deck

    • It's recommended to set the Scaling Mode to Sharp and the Sharpness filter between 0 and 1 for the best visuals.

  • Optimized exploding bullet effects and slightly changed their calculation formulas,

  • Improved particle initialization for effects other than Area Grenades,

  • Slightly reduced memory usage by improving specular reflection maps,

[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where predictive attacks were delayed after firing immediately after lock-on even on high Driving Speed units,

  • Fine-tuned English localization,

  • Fixed proximity fuse on Missile bullets,

  • Fixed Course-Out assistance malfunctioning due to Course-Out specification changes

Version 1.0.2.2:

[Additions]

  • Added invincibility period immediately after respawning,

[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where Save Thumbnails prioritized older images (e.g. demo version data),

  • Fixed an issue where initial DIFFRACTOR activation failed after the Architecture using them is destroyed with them active,

  • Fixed an issue where left click or the A button on controller couldn't be assigned in key configuration,

  • Fixed an issue in 1.0.2 where the Multiplayer menu couldn't be selected,

  • Fixed missing Bougainvillea description,

  • Fixed an issue where loading failed when:

    1. A subassembly only contained a barrel,

    2. The subassembly included an amplifier connected to an emitter not part of the subassembly

I will continue to work on further improvements and refinements.


