I have released updates Ver. 1.0.2 and 1.0.2.2.

The details of the updates are as follows:



Version 1.0.2:

[Additions]

Added explanation for lock-on fixation to the basic controls tutorial,

Added pop-up keyboard support on Steam Deck,

[Changes & Adjustments]

Added Ocean graphics settings, decreased base setting from High to Normal,

Lowered default settings when launching on Steam Deck It's recommended to set the Scaling Mode to Sharp and the Sharpness filter between 0 and 1 for the best visuals.

Optimized exploding bullet effects and slightly changed their calculation formulas,

Improved particle initialization for effects other than Area Grenades,

Slightly reduced memory usage by improving specular reflection maps,

[Fixes]

Fixed an issue where predictive attacks were delayed after firing immediately after lock-on even on high Driving Speed units,

Fine-tuned English localization,

Fixed proximity fuse on Missile bullets,

Fixed Course-Out assistance malfunctioning due to Course-Out specification changes

Version 1.0.2.2:

[Additions]

Added invincibility period immediately after respawning,

[Fixes]

Fixed an issue where Save Thumbnails prioritized older images (e.g. demo version data),

Fixed an issue where initial DIFFRACTOR activation failed after the Architecture using them is destroyed with them active,

Fixed an issue where left click or the A button on controller couldn't be assigned in key configuration,

Fixed an issue in 1.0.2 where the Multiplayer menu couldn't be selected,

Fixed missing Bougainvillea description,

Fixed an issue where loading failed when: A subassembly only contained a barrel, The subassembly included an amplifier connected to an emitter not part of the subassembly



I will continue to work on further improvements and refinements.

