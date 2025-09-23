 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20094912 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new walls and floors for the shop.

  • If a visitor gets stuck for several seconds, they will now bypass or pass through the obstacle.

  • Maximum casino bet is now limited to $1000.

  • Fixed lighting inside buildings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link