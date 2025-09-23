Hello everyone!
A small update is being released onto the Experimental branch. This mostly just contains a few more minor fixes/adjustments. If you would like to try out this update, right click on the game in your Library, select Properties, then Betas, and then change your branch to Experimental.
Thanks!
-Mike
Patch Notes:
Version 1.5.45
Fixed the syncing for the EYE (The Unknown) achievement
Fixed crash in episode 4 caused by equipping the guitar during certain cutscenes
Adjusted playable characters so that, when walking into a wall, their walking animation does not keep playing
Changed depots in experimental branch