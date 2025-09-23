 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094750 Edited 23 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A small update is being released onto the Experimental branch. This mostly just contains a few more minor fixes/adjustments. If you would like to try out this update, right click on the game in your Library, select Properties, then Betas, and then change your branch to Experimental.

Thanks!
-Mike

Patch Notes:

Version 1.5.45

  • Fixed the syncing for the EYE (The Unknown) achievement

  • Fixed crash in episode 4 caused by equipping the guitar during certain cutscenes

  • Adjusted playable characters so that, when walking into a wall, their walking animation does not keep playing

