Hello everyone!

A small update is being released onto the Experimental branch. This mostly just contains a few more minor fixes/adjustments. If you would like to try out this update, right click on the game in your Library, select Properties, then Betas, and then change your branch to Experimental.

Thanks!

-Mike

Patch Notes:

Version 1.5.45