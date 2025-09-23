 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20094717 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update:

Added Street Court, a new multiplayer map, and a new achievement!

High Scores will now be recorded in single player modes.

Various fixes to network code, Super Move Meter, and UI.

