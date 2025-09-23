In this update:
Added Street Court, a new multiplayer map, and a new achievement!
High Scores will now be recorded in single player modes.
Various fixes to network code, Super Move Meter, and UI.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
In this update:
Added Street Court, a new multiplayer map, and a new achievement!
High Scores will now be recorded in single player modes.
Various fixes to network code, Super Move Meter, and UI.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update