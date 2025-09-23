 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Celestial Empire
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20094623 Edited 23 September 2025 – 14:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This fix addresses a few new issues, and some long-standing frustrations.

I'm aware of the issue where the Crafter may effectively lock you out of crafting in a run. Still trying to reproduce on my end. If you see it, a bug report with any additional details (what you did before, anything weird you observed, etc) is super appreciated!

  • Fixed the ability to paginate inventory on the new endgame crafter
  • The Spooky Terrapool boss ghost now fights considerably more fairly, waiting ~3 seconds before starting to deal damage upon appearing
  • Reduced the kill requirements for higher tier Memory Crystals
  • Fixed a bug where Goddess-Queen Bee was not counting as "Bee Royalty". She was extremely offended by this perceived slight
  • Fixed a bug where the Exploration tree would not apply to Nightmare under very specific conditions that involved mixing run types over long periods of time
  • Fixed 3 buff related errors
  • Fixed 1 boss ghost related error

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link