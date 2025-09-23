Fixed the ability to paginate inventory on the new endgame crafter



The Spooky Terrapool boss ghost now fights considerably more fairly, waiting ~3 seconds before starting to deal damage upon appearing



Reduced the kill requirements for higher tier Memory Crystals



Fixed a bug where Goddess-Queen Bee was not counting as "Bee Royalty". She was extremely offended by this perceived slight



Fixed a bug where the Exploration tree would not apply to Nightmare under very specific conditions that involved mixing run types over long periods of time



Fixed 3 buff related errors



Fixed 1 boss ghost related error



This fix addresses a few new issues, and some long-standing frustrations.I'm aware of the issue where the Crafter may effectively lock you out of crafting in a run. Still trying to reproduce on my end. If you see it, a bug report with any additional details (what you did before, anything weird you observed, etc) is super appreciated!