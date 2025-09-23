I'm aware of the issue where the Crafter may effectively lock you out of crafting in a run. Still trying to reproduce on my end. If you see it, a bug report with any additional details (what you did before, anything weird you observed, etc) is super appreciated!
- Fixed the ability to paginate inventory on the new endgame crafter
- The Spooky Terrapool boss ghost now fights considerably more fairly, waiting ~3 seconds before starting to deal damage upon appearing
- Reduced the kill requirements for higher tier Memory Crystals
- Fixed a bug where Goddess-Queen Bee was not counting as "Bee Royalty". She was extremely offended by this perceived slight
- Fixed a bug where the Exploration tree would not apply to Nightmare under very specific conditions that involved mixing run types over long periods of time
- Fixed 3 buff related errors
- Fixed 1 boss ghost related error
Changed files in this update